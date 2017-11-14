Playstation

PS4: Here’s How You Can Access Online Multiplayer For FREE And Without A PS Plus Subscription

You won't want to miss this.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 17:21

If you love to play games online with friends but struggle to afford the subscription costs then listen up 'cause you’ll want to know more about this offer from Sony.

From 10am tomorrow until 10am on November 20, 2017, you’ll be able to hook up with friends on your PlayStation 4 console and play for free… even if you don’t have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Take a look at the games you need to be playing right now...

We know what you’re thinking, do they need me to sign up to something? Or maybe put credit card details in? Well, the answer is no - there’s no sign-up process or credit card registration. All you have to do is sign into your favourite online multiplayer games and join in!

“This is an opportunity for players to get more from their favourite games and experience online multiplayer for recent releases like Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 18, Destiny 2, Gran Turismo Sport, and more,” says Sony in its press release.

Sony

What you won’t be able to download any of the free games that come with a PS+ sub - that’s still restricted to 6.4 million people worldwide who pay for the full subscription service. Sorry!

Looking for more new games to play? Here’s our picks of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

