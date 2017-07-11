PS4 Pro In 'Glacier White' Unveiled And It's Sexy AF

Sony has announced an all-new white PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle.

For the first time the Pro will be available in white (Glacier White, to be exact), with a matching controller. According to a recent post on the Sony EU blog, you’ll also snag a hard copy of Destiny 2, and a digital content pack that includes a Legendary sword, Legendary emote, and Cabal Empire-themed emblem.

It’ll also grant access to Destiny 2’s first two (currently unannounced) expansion packs, too - which is pretty cool, given Guardians playing on PS4 will get access to new/bonus content before PC and Xbox One, including an exclusive multiplayer map, three-person co-op Strike, an exclusive exotic weapon (for Destiny 1, this was the Hawkmoon hand cannon), a new ship, and a “specialised gear set”.

The Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release with Destiny 2 on September 6, 2017. Although we know it’ll sell for $449.99/CAD$549.99, in the US, Sony has yet to confirm the price point for Europeans just yet. We also don’t yet know if the console will be available as a standalone purchase, but we’ll keep you posted!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx