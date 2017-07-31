This Simple Hack Lets You Avoid The Playstation Plus Price Increase
This is genius.
Sony is increasing the price of its PlayStation Plus subscription service in Europe.
From August 31, 2017, the annual price of the subscription will go up 25 percent, from £39.99 to £49.99. Of course, this means the shorter subscription periods have also risen - the monthly price will now be £6.99, in oppose to the £5.99 it was previously.
The quarterly price will increase from £14.99 to £19.99 so, as before - and if you can afford it, of course - it’s cheaper to fork out for the annual subscription in the long run.
Like Microsoft’s Xbox Live service, Sony’s PlayStation Plus is needed for players who want to play with friends online, but it also offers a handful of free games each month, too, as well as cloud-based game saves. This month, Supermassive Games’ terrifying Until Dawn was up for grabs, so it’s well worth the subscription if you don’t mind waiting a few months to play some of the bigger games.
If you’ve just subscribed at the old rate, don’t panic - the new price doesn’t kick in until you next renew. And don’t forget; if you’ve some money lying around, you could use it to buy a load of subscriptions now, at the cheaper price, and let them stack, even if you’ve already got a live subscription!
Need more video games? Here’s our pick of the very best games out this month!
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
Best New Video Games 2017
Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!