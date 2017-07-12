The Escapists 2 Release Date Revealed - Here Are All The New Features
The sequel to The Escapists finally has a release date! Here's when you'll get to play it, on which consoles, and all the new features!
The Escapists 2 will release on August 22, 2017, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
A Nintendo Switch version is also en-route, although it’ll arrive later than the other platforms, and the release date has not yet been confirmed.
The follow up to last year’s smash break out hit (get it? Break out? OKAY I’M SORRY) will be yours for £19.99, and features ten unique-themed prisons (including on the moon, a desert train, and a frosty Tundra), although those of you prepared to pre-order in advance can also secure a bonus prison - called the Glorious Regime - as part of a pre-order deal.
“Escaping won't be easy though,” teases Team 17, who publish the game, “You'll have to work around the strict prison schedule and avoid the unwanted attention of guards. Craft weapons and tools found (or stolen) from within the prison, but beware of cell shakedowns. Get a job or perform “favours" for your fellow inmates to purchase vital supplies, all while scouting escape routes.”
There’s also a refreshed combat system, new ways to break out of prison, and 300+ options for your customise your convict. Plus, drop in and drop out multiplayer is also promised, along with both online and couch co-op options.
There’s also a “dedicated tutorial” for those of you interested in the game, but afraid to commit if you missed the first instalment!
For more hot upcoming games, check out our top 17 games of E3 2017!
Best New Video Games 2017
-
Bethesda1 of 17
-
Ubisoft2 of 17
-
Square Enix3 of 17
-
Rebellion4 of 17
-
Ubisoft5 of 17
-
Bethesda6 of 17
-
Ubisoft7 of 17
-
Nintendo8 of 17
-
Ubisoft9 of 17
-
Microsoft10 of 17
-
Ubisoft11 of 17
-
The Pokemon Company12 of 17
-
Ubisoft13 of 17
-
Microsoft14 of 17
-
Ubisoft15 of 17
-
Ubisoft16 of 17
-
Nintendo17 of 17
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx