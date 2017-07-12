The Escapists 2 Release Date Revealed - Here Are All The New Features

The Escapists 2 will release on August 22, 2017, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A Nintendo Switch version is also en-route, although it’ll arrive later than the other platforms, and the release date has not yet been confirmed.

The follow up to last year’s smash break out hit (get it? Break out? OKAY I’M SORRY) will be yours for £19.99, and features ten unique-themed prisons (including on the moon, a desert train, and a frosty Tundra), although those of you prepared to pre-order in advance can also secure a bonus prison - called the Glorious Regime - as part of a pre-order deal.

Team 17

“Escaping won't be easy though,” teases Team 17, who publish the game, “You'll have to work around the strict prison schedule and avoid the unwanted attention of guards. Craft weapons and tools found (or stolen) from within the prison, but beware of cell shakedowns. Get a job or perform “favours" for your fellow inmates to purchase vital supplies, all while scouting escape routes.”

There’s also a refreshed combat system, new ways to break out of prison, and 300+ options for your customise your convict. Plus, drop in and drop out multiplayer is also promised, along with both online and couch co-op options.

There’s also a “dedicated tutorial” for those of you interested in the game, but afraid to commit if you missed the first instalment!

For more hot upcoming games, check out our top 17 games of E3 2017!

Best New Video Games 2017 Bethesda 1 of 17

Ubisoft 2 of 17

Square Enix 3 of 17

Rebellion 4 of 17

Ubisoft 5 of 17

Bethesda 6 of 17

Ubisoft 7 of 17

Nintendo 8 of 17

Ubisoft 9 of 17

Microsoft 10 of 17

Ubisoft 11 of 17

The Pokemon Company 12 of 17

Ubisoft 13 of 17

Microsoft 14 of 17

Ubisoft 15 of 17

Ubisoft 16 of 17

Nintendo 17 of 17

































- By Vikki Blake @_vixx