New Music Round-Up: P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, MNEK and More

Singles

Kehlani - 'Touch', 'Honey'

Kehlani released one of the albums of the year in January but she's already back with new music. 'Honey' is a beautiful ode to sweet girls, while 'Touch' is a sex anthem that could catapult Kehlani into superstardom. Consider us excited.

Dave - 'Question Time'

Dave slows things down with one of the most succinct and cutting political takes in Grime history. From the UK's unnecessary involvement in Syria to the EU referendum, Dave goes in hard and leaves the entire UK parliament for dead.

Riton x MNEK - 'Deeper (feat. The House Gospel Choir)'

MNEK and Riton take us to the church, the club and back again on this uplifting floor filler. A pop triumph that will no doubt be all over the radio in the coming months. Brilliant production and MNEK's voice glides gloriously above it all.

Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Like You'

Louis Tomlinson reminds us all that beneath the fame and fortune he's just like us on this subtle bop.

Matt Terry - 'Sucker for You'

Matt Terry kicks his solo career off with an on-trend 'Love Yourself' esque gem.

Rex Orange County - 'Loving Is Easy (feat. Benny Sings)'

Rex Orange County comes through with the best love song of 2017 so far.

Dagny - 'Love You Like That'

Dagny has consistently released perfect pop songs since she debuted but this may be the most perfect of them all.

Cheat Codes - 'Feels Great (feat. Fetty Wap & CVBZ)'

Cheat Codes look set to have their next big hit with this lighters in the air Fetty Wap and CVBZ collaboration.

Jonas Blue - 'We Could Go Back (feat. Moelogo)'

Jonas Blue and Moelogo are the perfect pair on this radio-ready single.

Citizen Four - 'My Name (Say It)'

Promising new boyband Citizen Four interpolate Destiny's Child classic 'Say My Name' into their latest track.

Emily Warren - 'Poking Holes'

Emily Warren has spent the past few years establishing herself as one of pop's most consistent writers. From 'New Rules' for Dua Lipa to 'No More Sad Songs' for Little Mix, her hit rate is incredible. Thankfully her skills behind the scenes translate into her solo music. 'Poking Holes' is a gorgeous, mid-tempo ballad about a hopeless relationship. We can't wait to hear more.

The Vamps - 'Personal (feat. Maggie Lindemann)'

The Vamps join forces with 'Pretty Girls' star Maggie Lindemann on one of the best singles of their career.

Peking Duk - 'Let You Down (feat. Icona Pop)'

A stone-cold banger from two of pop's best.

Yungen - 'Chosen'

Yungen shows off his impeccable flow on new single 'Chosen'.

Albums

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

After scaling the charts with 'What About Us', P!nk officially returns with a gorgeous album filled with perfectly crafted pop.

St. Vincent - MASSEDUCTION

From the stunning 'New York' to the clever 'Pills', St. Vincent releases the album of her career.

Mabel - Ivy to Roses - Mixtape

Mabel's impeccable new mixtape builds on the sound of 'Finding Keepers' to great success.

Wretch 32 - FR32

A brilliant full length from Wretch 32 filled with mainstream bops ('Tell Me') and moving deep cuts ('Time').

Lotto Boyzz - Affrobbean (The Genre Definition) - EP

Our faves Lotto Boyzz wow on their genre-defying debut EP.

Louis Mattrs - On the Rocks

A flawless LP from one of music's classiest acts.

Gucci Mane - Mr. Davis

You can always rely on Gucci to deliver bars and beats.

Words: Sam Prance

