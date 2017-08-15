P!nk

P!nk Is Our 2017 VMA Vanguard Award Recipient!

Plus the ‘What About Us’ singer will take to the stage promising some surprises...

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 18:15

Global popstar P!nk has just been revealed to receive the highest honour at the 2017 VMAs, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, for her trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy.

Not only that, the singer will perform her brand new single ‘What About Us’ plus “some surprises” when she takes to the stage at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California on 27th August!

Getty Images

Since her debut in 2000, P!nk has released six studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 42 million albums, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at No.1). 

In addition, she is the recipient of three GRAMMY Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

P!nk is also a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry.  She was formerly a spokesperson for COVERGIRL and remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador.

We couldn’t think of anyone better to receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

Last year Drake presented the Vanguard award to Rihanna with *that* speech and other past recipients include Kanye West, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, U2 and more.

Leading the nominees charge this year is Kendrick Lamar who’s up for eight awards on the night. See this year’s full list of nominations here.

Joining P!nk performing on the night will be Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Thirty Seconds To Mars plus our host Katy Perry.

Let's get this party started!

Watch the 2017 MTV VMAs on MTV UK, Monday 28th August from 8pm!

