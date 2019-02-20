P!nk Releases New Single ‘Walk Me Home’ Ahead Of Her BRITs 2019 Performance Tonight

P!nk has just dropped her new track ‘Walk Me Home’ ahead of her performance at the BRITs 2019 tonight, and it’s everything we needed.

After teasing the song two weeks ago on The Ellen Show, she also announced her eighth studio album is on the way, being released in April, and is going to be called ‘Hurts 2B Human’. This is the first single to be released from the upcoming era, and if the new music is anything like this track - we know we’re going to love it.

View the lyrics What do we conceal?

What do we reveal?

Make that decision every day

What is wrong with me

It's what's wrong with you

There's just so much I wanna say



I like to make-believe with you

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

That we always speak the truth ...ish

I like how we pretend the same

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Play this silly little game

(Hey)



I've got some things to say

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

It's written on my face

It's gonna be hard to swallow

(Everybody's got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody's got a secret)

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's written on my face

(Everybody's got a secret)



I let the walls come down

I let the monster out

And it's coming after me

(After me)

Do you feel exposed

Where it hurts the most?

Can you wear it on your sleeve?



I like to make-believe with you

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

That we always speak the truth

(Always speak the truth) ...ish

I like how we pretend the same

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Play this silly little game

(Hey)



I've got some things to say

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know (know, know)

It's written on my face

It's gonna be hard to swallow

(Everybody's got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody's got a secret)

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's written on my face

(Everybody's got a secret)



Put it in the closet

Lock the doors

I'm wondering which one is worse

Is it mine or is it yours? (yours)

Put it in the closet

Lock the doors

Wondering which one is worse

I'll show mine if you show yours (yours)

I'll show mine if you show yours, oh

He-he-hey



(Everybody's got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody's got a secret)

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's written on my face

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's gonna be hard to swallow



Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

(Everybody's got a secret)

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

(Everybody's got a secret) Writer(s): MARTIN MAX, HOLTER OSCAR THOMAS Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Check out P!nk’s new song ‘Walk Me Home’ ahead of her BRIT’s performance tonight:

Dissecting the song, you can hear P!nk is on a totally different wave with her new music. In this smooth and part acoustic guitar track, P!nk reassures us that although the world may not be so bright right now, we can find solace and safety in the arms of the people around us. Repeating the lyrics ‘So say you'll stay with me tonight / Cause there is so much wrong going on outside’, she soothes us in the knowledge that the people around us can ease us from the curveballs life throws at us. We really needed this song, girl.

P!nk / BRITs

She will be heading to the BRITs tonight to pick up her ‘Outstanding Contribution To Music’ award, an accolade that celebrates her amazing work and contribution to the music world. Of course, the singer is a previous BRIT winner, being awarded ‘International Solo Artist’ in 2003, and now gets to add to her BRIT list the highest award a singer can receive at the show. Oh yeah, and she’s going to be performing at the big night.

The singer has garnered herself seven Top 5 albums, 32 Top 40 singles, and a massive 60 million global sales over the years. She’s also a 3x GRAMMY award-winning, 7x MTV VMA award-winning artist, and was Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and she can now add to all of this the trophy for ‘Outstanding Contribution To Music’ to her cabinet.

We can’t wait to see her collect her award and known she’s going to kill her performance tonight.