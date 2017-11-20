P!nk and Channing Tatum Play House In The ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video

As though two performances wasn't enough, P!nk treated fans to a special preview of her new music video at the American Music Awards.

The bubblegum-haired superstar will play stepford wife to major dreamboat Channing Tatum in the '60s-inspired 'Beautiful Trauma' visual, making one hell of a gorgeous couple.

P!nk has recently mentioned that the Magic Mike heartthrob is friends with her husband so this could even step into Wife Swap territory...

I slashed your tires

It's like we burned so bright, we burned out

I made you chase me

I wasn't that friendly

My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh



'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me

You waken up to remember I'm pretty

And when the chemicals leave my body

Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby

'Cause mmm tough

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Some days I can barely breathe

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it

I wish I could feel things like you

Everyone's chasing that holy feeling

And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out

Blow out



'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us

Who's gonna have to die to remind us

That it feels like we chose this blindly

Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby

'Cause these tough

Times they keep coming, last night

I might've messed it up again

Some days I can barely breathe

But after we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



(Hands up)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Somedays I can barely breath

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh

The colourful clip was posted on the singer's Instagram account after the awards show - where she performed on the side of a skyscraper, no big deal - and you can practically hear a wave of screams from Channing's male and female admirers when his 'big reveal' moment comes.

'Beautiful Trauma' has taken the place of the Eminem-featured 'Revenge' as the second single from her new number one album (also titled Beautiful Trauma) after originally being a pre-release promotional single.

It's an absolutely gorgeous song with an insanely catchy hook that'll no doubt eat up radio just like 'What About Us' did. Plus a video with THIS level of eye candy? It could be even bigger.

Instagram @pink

P!nk is taking her Beautiful Trauma on the road for another spectacular world tour in March, although dates for her UK shows have not been announced yet.

Last night she gave a glimpse of what fans should expect as she opened the American Music Awards alongside Kelly Clarkson and later performed 'Beautiful Trauma' while twirling around the side of a skyscraper like the fearless badass she is.

The 'Beautiful Trauma' video premieres tomorrow...

11.21.17 #beautifultrauma 11.21.17 #beautifultrauma A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Words: Ross McNeilage

