P!nk

P!nk and Channing Tatum Play House In The ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video

The 'Magic Mike' hunk stars in the pop superstar's next music video...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 12:00

As though two performances wasn't enough, P!nk treated fans to a special preview of her new music video at the American Music Awards.

The bubblegum-haired superstar will play stepford wife to major dreamboat Channing Tatum in the '60s-inspired 'Beautiful Trauma' visual, making one hell of a gorgeous couple.

P!nk has recently mentioned that the Magic Mike heartthrob is friends with her husband so this could even step into Wife Swap territory...

View the lyrics
We were on fire
I slashed your tires
It's like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn't that friendly
My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh

'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me
You waken up to remember I'm pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby
'Cause mmm tough
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up

You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone's chasing that holy feeling
And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out
Blow out

'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us
Who's gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
'Cause these tough
Times they keep coming, last night
I might've messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up

(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Alecia Moore Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The colourful clip was posted on the singer's Instagram account after the awards show - where she performed on the side of a skyscraper, no big deal - and you can practically hear a wave of screams from Channing's male and female admirers when his 'big reveal' moment comes.

'Beautiful Trauma' has taken the place of the Eminem-featured 'Revenge' as the second single from her new number one album (also titled Beautiful Trauma) after originally being a pre-release promotional single.

It's an absolutely gorgeous song with an insanely catchy hook that'll no doubt eat up radio just like 'What About Us' did. Plus a video with THIS level of eye candy? It could be even bigger.

Instagram @pink

P!nk is taking her Beautiful Trauma on the road for another spectacular world tour in March, although dates for her UK shows have not been announced yet.

Last night she gave a glimpse of what fans should expect as she opened the American Music Awards alongside Kelly Clarkson and later performed 'Beautiful Trauma' while twirling around the side of a skyscraper like the fearless badass she is.

The 'Beautiful Trauma' video premieres tomorrow...

11.21.17 #beautifultrauma

11.21.17 #beautifultrauma

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH P!NK'S 'WHAT ABOUT US' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
We are searchlights, we can see in the dark
We are rockets, pointed up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And you sold us down the river too far

What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?

We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh

What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?

Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?

Sticks and stones, they may break these bones
But then I'll be ready, are you ready?
It's the start of us, waking up, come on
Are you ready? I'll be ready
I don't want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I'll be ready
'Cause now it's time to let them know we are ready
What about us?

What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
So what about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?

What about us?
What about us?
What about us?

What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
Writer(s): Steve Mac, Alecia B. Moore, John Mcdaid Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From P!nk

P!nk and Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and P!nk Join Forces for Moving AMAs Duet

P!nk stars in her &#039;Beautiful Trauma&#039; music video alongside Channing Tatum

P!nk and Channing Tatum Play House In The ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video

P!nk

P!nk Shows Off Her Incredible Voice on Carpool Karaoke

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Confirms Performance At American Music Awards

P!nk performing on Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2017

P!nk's 'Beautiful Trauma' Scores Biggest US Debut By a Female Artist in 2017

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Debuts At Number 1 In The UK

P!nk on Saturday Night Live in October 2017

P!nk Reveals Christina Aguilera Collab Is Happening

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma - Dance Video
P!nk

Beautiful Trauma (Dance Video) [Explicit]

P!nk performing on Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2017

P!nk Takes Her 'Beautiful Trauma' To Saturday Night Live

New Music Friday - 13th October 2017
Music

New Music Out This Week (13th October 2017)

P!nk

New Music Round-Up: P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, MNEK and More

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Explains How Her New Eminem Collab ‘Revenge’ Came Around

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time