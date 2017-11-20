P!nk and Channing Tatum Play House In The ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video
The 'Magic Mike' hunk stars in the pop superstar's next music video...
As though two performances wasn't enough, P!nk treated fans to a special preview of her new music video at the American Music Awards.
The bubblegum-haired superstar will play stepford wife to major dreamboat Channing Tatum in the '60s-inspired 'Beautiful Trauma' visual, making one hell of a gorgeous couple.
P!nk has recently mentioned that the Magic Mike heartthrob is friends with her husband so this could even step into Wife Swap territory...
I slashed your tires
It's like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn't that friendly
My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh
'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me
You waken up to remember I'm pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby
'Cause mmm tough
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone's chasing that holy feeling
And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out
Blow out
'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us
Who's gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
'Cause these tough
Times they keep coming, last night
I might've messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
The colourful clip was posted on the singer's Instagram account after the awards show - where she performed on the side of a skyscraper, no big deal - and you can practically hear a wave of screams from Channing's male and female admirers when his 'big reveal' moment comes.
'Beautiful Trauma' has taken the place of the Eminem-featured 'Revenge' as the second single from her new number one album (also titled Beautiful Trauma) after originally being a pre-release promotional single.
It's an absolutely gorgeous song with an insanely catchy hook that'll no doubt eat up radio just like 'What About Us' did. Plus a video with THIS level of eye candy? It could be even bigger.
P!nk is taking her Beautiful Trauma on the road for another spectacular world tour in March, although dates for her UK shows have not been announced yet.
Last night she gave a glimpse of what fans should expect as she opened the American Music Awards alongside Kelly Clarkson and later performed 'Beautiful Trauma' while twirling around the side of a skyscraper like the fearless badass she is.
The 'Beautiful Trauma' video premieres tomorrow...
Words: Ross McNeilage
