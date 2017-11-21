P!nk

P!nk and Ciara Shutdown Christina Aguilera Shade Rumours on Twitter

There's no bad blood between these artists...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 12:48

Christina Aguilera performed a stunning Whitney Houston tribute at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The 'Candyman' star sang a medley of Whitney hits including 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Run to You'. She received a standing ovation.

Nevertheless, certain news outlets decided to claim that P!nk and Ciara did not enjoy the performance.

In response, both superstars took to Twitter to slam the rumours and praise Christina for her tribute.

View the lyrics
H-m-m...
H-m-m...
Say what am I not supposed to have an opinion?
Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman?

Call me a bitch cause I speak what's on my mind
Guess it's easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled
(ooh...) When a female fires back
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) Suddenly the target don't know how to act

(ooh...) So he does what any little boy would do
(ooh...) Makin' up a few false rumors or two
(ooh...) That for sure is not a man to me
(ooh...) It's slanderin' names for popularity

(ooh...) It's sad you only get your fame through controversy
(it's so sad)
(ooh...) But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say
This is for my girls all around the world
Around the world

Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Oh-oh ooh
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Oh... oh

What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
W-h-o-a

Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down

Nobody can hold us down
Never can never will
So what am I not supposed to say what I'm saying?
Are you offended with the message I'm bringin'

Call me whatever 'cause your words don't mean a thing
Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing
(ooh...) If you look back in history
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) It's a common double standard of society

(ooh...)The guy gets all the glory the more he can score
(ooh...) While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore
(ooh...) I don't understand why it's ok
(ooh...) The guy can get away with it the girl gets named
(ooh...) All my ladies come together and make it change
Start a new beginning for us everybody sang

This is for my girls all around the world
'Round the world (yeah)
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
(can't get rid of us)
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
(we're standing our ground)
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud

Oh-oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down (check)
Here's something I just can't understand

If the guy have three girls then he's the man
He can even give her some head or sex her off
But if a girl do the same she's a whore
But the tables about to turn I bet my fame on it

Cats take my ideas and put they name on it
It's aight though you can't hold me down (hold me)
I got to keep on moving
To my girls to their man who be trying to mack
Do it right back to him and let that be that

You need to let him know that his game is whack
And LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera got yo back
Your just a little boy think you're so cute so coy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things

You're just a little boy all you do is annoy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things
(This is for my girls) this is for my girls all around the world
Oh-oh
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

Oh-oh
What do we do girls?
(shout louder) Shout louder
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground

Stand our ground
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down

Oh-oh ooh
This is for my girls around the world
All my girls
Who have come across a man who don't respect your worth

Around the world
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Y-e-a-h...
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh-oh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Uh
Oh-oh oh-oh
Uh
Uh
Uh-uh
Uh
Uh
Uh
Spread the word
Can't hold us down
Yeah
We here
We back again
Yeah
LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera
Yeah
Writer(s): Matthew Wilder, Matthew Morris, Christina Aguilera, Scott Storch, Greg Prestopino Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

P!nk kicked things off. Addressing the fake drama, the 'So What' star wrote: "Waking up to see a newly created rift between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad."

"You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together."

We couldn't agree with the P!nk more. P!nk actually put her money where her mouth is in the show.

She sang a stunning duet with Kelly Clarkson which was the epitome of support and girl power.

Meanwhile, Ciara replied to a fan who did not see why the internet rumours that Ciara did not enjoy Christina's tribute existed in the first place. The Twitter user simply wrote: "I'm confused. CiCi said "So good" and stood up to applaud her performance."

Tweeting back, Ciara responded: "Sadly, people relish in negativity. You are correct about the words I said as I was standing clapping my hands after Christina's performance. She's one of the best singers of our time." Amazing. What a lovely artist.

Seriously, both Ciara and P!nk ended that unnecessary negativity so effortlessly. What icons.

Here's hoping that this love and respect could result in a collaboration.

Imagine Christina, P!nk and Ciara all killing it together on a hit track.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From P!nk

P!nk in the &#039;Beautiful Trauma&#039; video

P!nk Plays Channing Tatum's Dominatrix Wife In 'Beautiful Trauma' Video

Christina Aguilera

P!nk and Ciara Shutdown Christina Aguilera Shade Rumours on Twitter

P!nk and Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and P!nk Join Forces for Moving AMAs Duet

P!nk stars in her &#039;Beautiful Trauma&#039; music video alongside Channing Tatum

P!nk and Channing Tatum Play House In The ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Video

P!nk

P!nk Shows Off Her Incredible Voice on Carpool Karaoke

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Confirms Performance At American Music Awards

P!nk performing on Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2017

P!nk's 'Beautiful Trauma' Scores Biggest US Debut By a Female Artist in 2017

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Debuts At Number 1 In The UK

P!nk on Saturday Night Live in October 2017

P!nk Reveals Christina Aguilera Collab Is Happening

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma - Dance Video
P!nk

Beautiful Trauma (Dance Video) [Explicit]

P!nk performing on Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2017

P!nk Takes Her 'Beautiful Trauma' To Saturday Night Live

New Music Friday - 13th October 2017
Music

New Music Out This Week (13th October 2017)

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time