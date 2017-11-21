P!nk and Ciara Shutdown Christina Aguilera Shade Rumours on Twitter
There's no bad blood between these artists...
Christina Aguilera performed a stunning Whitney Houston tribute at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The 'Candyman' star sang a medley of Whitney hits including 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Run to You'. She received a standing ovation.
Nevertheless, certain news outlets decided to claim that P!nk and Ciara did not enjoy the performance.
In response, both superstars took to Twitter to slam the rumours and praise Christina for her tribute.
P!nk kicked things off. Addressing the fake drama, the 'So What' star wrote: "Waking up to see a newly created rift between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad."
"You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together."
We couldn't agree with the P!nk more. P!nk actually put her money where her mouth is in the show.
She sang a stunning duet with Kelly Clarkson which was the epitome of support and girl power.
Meanwhile, Ciara replied to a fan who did not see why the internet rumours that Ciara did not enjoy Christina's tribute existed in the first place. The Twitter user simply wrote: "I'm confused. CiCi said "So good" and stood up to applaud her performance."
Tweeting back, Ciara responded: "Sadly, people relish in negativity. You are correct about the words I said as I was standing clapping my hands after Christina's performance. She's one of the best singers of our time." Amazing. What a lovely artist.
Seriously, both Ciara and P!nk ended that unnecessary negativity so effortlessly. What icons.
Here's hoping that this love and respect could result in a collaboration.
Imagine Christina, P!nk and Ciara all killing it together on a hit track.
Words: Sam Prance
