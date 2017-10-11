P!nk Explains How Her New Eminem Collab ‘Revenge’ Came Around

It’s really happening!

Weeks - if not months - after we reported that a new P!nk and Eminem collaboration was waiting to be released, she has finally confirmed its existence.

‘Revenge’ will finally be out this Friday when the 'What About Us' singer's new album Beautiful Trauma is released, although she says it would never have happened if it wasn’t for some good old red wine.

“I’d written the song. I went to the studio, I drank a lot of wine, I wrote ‘Revenge’ and then I went home and I drank more wine.”

“And I wrote him an email and I said I love you, I’ve always loved you,” she revealed on Lorraine. “I’ve loved you since you gave me your autograph at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards."

“I love that you always work with the same people and I just wrote him a love letter.” And what did Eminem reply? “He was like ‘OK’.”

A man of very few words but many, many lyrics…

While P!nk agrees that the song’s lyrics might shock people, she says “It’s a funny song, it’s fun. There’s nothing serious about it. It’s fun. We’re good.”

Perhaps we'll see some of this wine-infused recording session (and love letter-writing) in On The Record: Beautiful Trauma, the behind-the-album documentary premiering on Apple Music this week.

We cannot WAIT to hear this one!

