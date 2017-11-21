P!nk Plays Channing Tatum's Dominatrix Wife In 'Beautiful Trauma' Video

P!nk got fans excited on Sunday when it was revealed that Channing Tatum would star in her new music video but even our expectations weren't this high.

The 'What About Us' singer just dropped the epic visual for her new single 'Beautiful Trauma' and it's one hilarious, heartwarming and ever-so-hot journey through marriage.

Think Stepford Wives meets... Fifty Shades. Oh yes, P!nk slides into some PVC to spice up her and Channing's love life.

View the lyrics We were on fire

I slashed your tires

It's like we burned so bright, we burned out

I made you chase me

I wasn't that friendly

My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh



'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me

You waken up to remember I'm pretty

And when the chemicals leave my body

Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby

'Cause mmm tough

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Some days I can barely breathe

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it

I wish I could feel things like you

Everyone's chasing that holy feeling

And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out

Blow out



'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us

Who's gonna have to die to remind us

That it feels like we chose this blindly

Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby

'Cause these tough

Times they keep coming, last night

I might've messed it up again

Some days I can barely breathe

But after we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



(Hands up)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Somedays I can barely breath

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Alecia Moore Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The uber-colourful video starts with a sickly sweet depiction of '60s life as P!nk plays house as the perfect housewife to her man but we quickly find out things aren't so mundane in the Hart household.

She embraces her fictional husband's cross-dressing habits and switches up the gender roles, they drown their shared sorrows together at a bar (why don't all houses have a bar?) and P!nk ends it all by throwing an S&M party with a special female guest to torment a tied-up Tatum.

We seriously did not expect this after the more serious 'What About Us' visual but it is classic P!nk humour and we love it!

'Beautiful Trauma' also makes the best use of Channing's moves with a couple of incredible dance scenes that would give any couple on Strictly Come Dancing a run for their trophy.

Taken from P!nk's number one album of the same name, it has replaced the Eminem-featured 'Revenge' as the second single.

We reckon this might be even bigger than 'What About Us', what do you think?

Words: Ross McNeilage

