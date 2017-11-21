P!nk Plays Channing Tatum's Dominatrix Wife In 'Beautiful Trauma' Video
All is not what it seems in P!nk's latest music video, a colourful and hilarious return to form...
P!nk got fans excited on Sunday when it was revealed that Channing Tatum would star in her new music video but even our expectations weren't this high.
The 'What About Us' singer just dropped the epic visual for her new single 'Beautiful Trauma' and it's one hilarious, heartwarming and ever-so-hot journey through marriage.
Think Stepford Wives meets... Fifty Shades. Oh yes, P!nk slides into some PVC to spice up her and Channing's love life.
I slashed your tires
It's like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn't that friendly
My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh
'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me
You waken up to remember I'm pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby
'Cause mmm tough
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone's chasing that holy feeling
And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out
Blow out
'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us
Who's gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
'Cause these tough
Times they keep coming, last night
I might've messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
The uber-colourful video starts with a sickly sweet depiction of '60s life as P!nk plays house as the perfect housewife to her man but we quickly find out things aren't so mundane in the Hart household.
She embraces her fictional husband's cross-dressing habits and switches up the gender roles, they drown their shared sorrows together at a bar (why don't all houses have a bar?) and P!nk ends it all by throwing an S&M party with a special female guest to torment a tied-up Tatum.
We seriously did not expect this after the more serious 'What About Us' visual but it is classic P!nk humour and we love it!
'Beautiful Trauma' also makes the best use of Channing's moves with a couple of incredible dance scenes that would give any couple on Strictly Come Dancing a run for their trophy.
Taken from P!nk's number one album of the same name, it has replaced the Eminem-featured 'Revenge' as the second single.
We reckon this might be even bigger than 'What About Us', what do you think?
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH P!NK'S 'WHAT ABOUT US' VIDEO BELOW
We are rockets, pointed up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And you sold us down the river too far
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Sticks and stones, they may break these bones
But then I'll be ready, are you ready?
It's the start of us, waking up, come on
Are you ready? I'll be ready
I don't want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I'll be ready
'Cause now it's time to let them know we are ready
What about us?
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
So what about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?