P!nk Reveals Christina Aguilera Collab Is Happening

P!nk and Christina Aguilera have a well-documented pop music beef that spans two decades but it's officially time to forget it.

The two pop icons made pop culture history when they collaborated on their timeless 'Lady Marmalade' cover with Lil' Kim and Mya back in 2001, although their Grammy-winning performance was filled with tension behind the frills and sequins.

16 years later and they've not only buried the hatchet but are making more music magic together.

I slashed your tires

It's like we burned so bright, we burned out

I made you chase me

I wasn't that friendly

My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh



'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me

You waken up to remember I'm pretty

And when the chemicals leave my body

Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby

'Cause

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Some days I can barely breathe

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I'm waking

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it

I wish I could feel things like you

Everyone's chasing that holy feeling

And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out

Blow out



'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us

Who's gonna have to die to remind us

That it feels like we chose this blindly

Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby

'Cause

Times they keep coming, last night

I might've messed it up again

Some days I can barely breathe

But after we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I'm waking

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



(Hands up)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Somedays I can barely breath

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I'm waking

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Alecia Moore

CHRISTINA AGUILERA AND P!NK ON A SONG TOGETHER IN 2017?! THIS IS AMAZING!

The 'What About Us' singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and, when asked if they would make another song together, said "We may or may not have already collaborated."

When Andy was visibly shocked, she then said "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that but I just did."

This news is unbelievable and unbelievably exciting for any pop music fans, as not only is it a major reunion but it also means that Christina Aguilera's long-awaited new album is coming soon.

It's been five years since Xtina's last album and we can't wait for it - especially after the latest rumours that Demi Lovato is featured on a song!

Bring it on...

Words: Ross McNeilage

