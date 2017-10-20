P!nk Reveals Christina Aguilera Collab Is Happening
The 'Lady Marmalade' singers are reuniting 16 years later...
P!nk and Christina Aguilera have a well-documented pop music beef that spans two decades but it's officially time to forget it.
The two pop icons made pop culture history when they collaborated on their timeless 'Lady Marmalade' cover with Lil' Kim and Mya back in 2001, although their Grammy-winning performance was filled with tension behind the frills and sequins.
16 years later and they've not only buried the hatchet but are making more music magic together.
CHRISTINA AGUILERA AND P!NK ON A SONG TOGETHER IN 2017?! THIS IS AMAZING!
The 'What About Us' singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and, when asked if they would make another song together, said "We may or may not have already collaborated."
When Andy was visibly shocked, she then said "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that but I just did."
This news is unbelievable and unbelievably exciting for any pop music fans, as not only is it a major reunion but it also means that Christina Aguilera's long-awaited new album is coming soon.
It's been five years since Xtina's last album and we can't wait for it - especially after the latest rumours that Demi Lovato is featured on a song!
Bring it on...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH P!NK'S 'WHAT ABOUT US' VIDEO BELOW
