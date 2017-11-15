P!nk Shows Off Her Incredible Voice on Carpool Karaoke

P!nk's talents know no bounds. Not only is she one of the biggest popstars of her generation with the hits to match ('Just Like a Pill', 'Who Knew', 'So What') but she also puts on an incredible live show and has one of the best voices in modern music.

To top it all off P!nk just dropped by James Corden's Carpool Karaoke for the first time and it's amazing.

View the lyrics We were on fire

I slashed your tires

It's like we burned so bright, we burned out

I made you chase me

I wasn't that friendly

My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh



'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me

You waken up to remember I'm pretty

And when the chemicals leave my body

Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby

'Cause mmm tough

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Some days I can barely breathe

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it

I wish I could feel things like you

Everyone's chasing that holy feeling

And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out

Blow out



'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us

Who's gonna have to die to remind us

That it feels like we chose this blindly

Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby

'Cause these tough

Times they keep coming, last night

I might've messed it up again

Some days I can barely breathe

But after we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



(Hands up)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Somedays I can barely breath

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I wake in

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Alecia Moore Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

P!nk has been on our list of dream Carpool Karaoke guests for a while. We're so happy she's done it.

In the brilliant skit, the 'Please Don't Leave Me' hitmaker speeds through some of her best songs to date. From her new singles 'What About Us' and 'Beautiful Trauma' to her old classics 'Raise Your Glass' and 'Get The Party Started', P!nk shines.

Seriously, ever since P!nk debut in 2000, she's wowed us with her talent and technique as a singer.

In the clip, James and P!nk talk about everything from her new music to her relationships. P!nk even teaches James about how you can sing better upside down, so much so that the two of them try singing upside down together outside of the car.

P!nk then does a note-perfect rendition of 'Just Like a Pill', proving her point.

What an absolute superstar. We wish that we were as talented as P!nk is.

P!nk will perform 'Beautiful Trauma' at the AMAs on Sunday.

We cannot wait to watch and be in awe of her talent again!

Words: Sam Prance

