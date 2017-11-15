P!nk

P!nk Shows Off Her Incredible Voice on Carpool Karaoke

Is there anything that she can't do?

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 14:53

P!nk's talents know no bounds. Not only is she one of the biggest popstars of her generation with the hits to match ('Just Like a Pill', 'Who Knew', 'So What') but she also puts on an incredible live show and has one of the best voices in modern music.

To top it all off P!nk just dropped by James Corden's Carpool Karaoke for the first time and it's amazing.

View the lyrics
We were on fire
I slashed your tires
It's like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn't that friendly
My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh

'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me
You waken up to remember I'm pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby
'Cause mmm tough
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up

You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone's chasing that holy feeling
And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out
Blow out

'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us
Who's gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
'Cause these tough
Times they keep coming, last night
I might've messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up

(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Alecia Moore Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

P!nk has been on our list of dream Carpool Karaoke guests for a while. We're so happy she's done it.

In the brilliant skit, the 'Please Don't Leave Me' hitmaker speeds through some of her best songs to date. From her new singles 'What About Us' and 'Beautiful Trauma' to her old classics 'Raise Your Glass' and 'Get The Party Started', P!nk shines.

Seriously, ever since P!nk debut in 2000, she's wowed us with her talent and technique as a singer.

P!nk Carpool Karaoke

In the clip, James and P!nk talk about everything from her new music to her relationships. P!nk even teaches James about how you can sing better upside down, so much so that the two of them try singing upside down together outside of the car.

P!nk then does a note-perfect rendition of 'Just Like a Pill', proving her point.

What an absolute superstar. We wish that we were as talented as P!nk is.

Getty Images

P!nk will perform 'Beautiful Trauma' at the AMAs on Sunday.

We cannot wait to watch and be in awe of her talent again!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From P!nk

P!nk

P!nk Shows Off Her Incredible Voice on Carpool Karaoke

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Confirms Performance At American Music Awards

P!nk performing on Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2017

P!nk's 'Beautiful Trauma' Scores Biggest US Debut By a Female Artist in 2017

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Debuts At Number 1 In The UK

P!nk on Saturday Night Live in October 2017

P!nk Reveals Christina Aguilera Collab Is Happening

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma - Dance Video
P!nk

Beautiful Trauma (Dance Video) [Explicit]

P!nk performing on Saturday Night Live on October 14, 2017

P!nk Takes Her 'Beautiful Trauma' To Saturday Night Live

New Music Friday - 13th October 2017
Music

New Music Out This Week (13th October 2017)

P!nk

New Music Round-Up: P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, MNEK and More

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Explains How Her New Eminem Collab ‘Revenge’ Came Around

New Music Round-Up: Kelela, Charlie Puth, P!nk and More...

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London