P!nk Shows Off Her Incredible Voice on Carpool Karaoke
Is there anything that she can't do?
P!nk's talents know no bounds. Not only is she one of the biggest popstars of her generation with the hits to match ('Just Like a Pill', 'Who Knew', 'So What') but she also puts on an incredible live show and has one of the best voices in modern music.
To top it all off P!nk just dropped by James Corden's Carpool Karaoke for the first time and it's amazing.
P!nk has been on our list of dream Carpool Karaoke guests for a while. We're so happy she's done it.
In the brilliant skit, the 'Please Don't Leave Me' hitmaker speeds through some of her best songs to date. From her new singles 'What About Us' and 'Beautiful Trauma' to her old classics 'Raise Your Glass' and 'Get The Party Started', P!nk shines.
Seriously, ever since P!nk debut in 2000, she's wowed us with her talent and technique as a singer.
In the clip, James and P!nk talk about everything from her new music to her relationships. P!nk even teaches James about how you can sing better upside down, so much so that the two of them try singing upside down together outside of the car.
P!nk then does a note-perfect rendition of 'Just Like a Pill', proving her point.
What an absolute superstar. We wish that we were as talented as P!nk is.
P!nk will perform 'Beautiful Trauma' at the AMAs on Sunday.
We cannot wait to watch and be in awe of her talent again!
Words: Sam Prance
