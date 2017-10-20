P!nk’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Debuts At Number 1 In The UK

She barely went away but P!nk is having one hell of a comeback!

The rock-pop superstar has returned to the top of the UK Albums Chart with her seventh album Beautiful Trauma, which was released last week.

Lead by ‘What About Us’, the brilliant album is the singer’s second to go Number 1 here after 2008’s Funhouse.

I slashed your tires

It's like we burned so bright, we burned out

I made you chase me

I wasn't that friendly

My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh



'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me

You waken up to remember I'm pretty

And when the chemicals leave my body

Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby

'Cause

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Some days I can barely breathe

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I'm waking

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it

I wish I could feel things like you

Everyone's chasing that holy feeling

And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out

Blow out



'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us

Who's gonna have to die to remind us

That it feels like we chose this blindly

Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby

'Cause

Times they keep coming, last night

I might've messed it up again

Some days I can barely breathe

But after we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I'm waking

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh



My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up



(Hands up)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Somedays I can barely breath

After we were high on the love

Don't doubt it was you



The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I'm waking

There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Alecia Moore

“Wow… a Number 1 album! Thank you UK for continuing to support me. Two very happy ladies here today,” P!nk told OfficialCharts.com, with the most adorable picture of her celebrating with her daughter Willow.

Beautiful Trauma sold a massive 70,000 copies in its first week across physical copies, downloads and streaming - almost as many as her last album sold over 5 years ago.

Congratulations, P!nk!

Elsewhere, Robert Plant debuts at Number 3 with Carry Fire and Beck lands in at Number 5 with Colors.

P!nk also makes a new appearance on the Singles Chart as the album’s second single ‘Revenge’ - featuring the one and only Eminem - enters the Top 40 at Number 32.

Post Malone holds onto the Number 1 spot for the third week over with his 21 Savage-assisted hit ‘Rockstar, keeping Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ at Number 2.

Stefflon Don and French Montana’s ‘Hurtin’ Me’ climbs to a new peak of Number 7, while Khalid and Marshmello’s ‘Silence’ makes it into the Top 10 at Number 9.

Congratulations to Mabel also, who celebrates her first Top 10 hit with the amazing ‘Finders Keepers’ as it arrives at Number 10 this week.

Can Camila Cabello de-throne Post Malone next week? Let's find out...

