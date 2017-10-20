P!nk’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Debuts At Number 1 In The UK
The 'Revenge' singer returns to the top of the charts with her seventh album...
She barely went away but P!nk is having one hell of a comeback!
The rock-pop superstar has returned to the top of the UK Albums Chart with her seventh album Beautiful Trauma, which was released last week.
Lead by ‘What About Us’, the brilliant album is the singer’s second to go Number 1 here after 2008’s Funhouse.
I slashed your tires
It's like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn't that friendly
My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh
'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me
You waken up to remember I'm pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby
'Cause
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I'm waking
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone's chasing that holy feeling
And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out
Blow out
'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us
Who's gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
'Cause
Times they keep coming, last night
I might've messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I'm waking
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I'm waking
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
“Wow… a Number 1 album! Thank you UK for continuing to support me. Two very happy ladies here today,” P!nk told OfficialCharts.com, with the most adorable picture of her celebrating with her daughter Willow.
Beautiful Trauma sold a massive 70,000 copies in its first week across physical copies, downloads and streaming - almost as many as her last album sold over 5 years ago.
Congratulations, P!nk!
Elsewhere, Robert Plant debuts at Number 3 with Carry Fire and Beck lands in at Number 5 with Colors.
P!nk also makes a new appearance on the Singles Chart as the album’s second single ‘Revenge’ - featuring the one and only Eminem - enters the Top 40 at Number 32.
Post Malone holds onto the Number 1 spot for the third week over with his 21 Savage-assisted hit ‘Rockstar, keeping Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ at Number 2.
Stefflon Don and French Montana’s ‘Hurtin’ Me’ climbs to a new peak of Number 7, while Khalid and Marshmello’s ‘Silence’ makes it into the Top 10 at Number 9.
Congratulations to Mabel also, who celebrates her first Top 10 hit with the amazing ‘Finders Keepers’ as it arrives at Number 10 this week.
Can Camila Cabello de-throne Post Malone next week? Let's find out...
Words: Ross McNeilage
We are rockets, pointed up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And you sold us down the river too far
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Sticks and stones, they may break these bones
But then I'll be ready, are you ready?
It's the start of us, waking up, come on
Are you ready? I'll be ready
I don't want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I'll be ready
'Cause now it's time to let them know we are ready
What about us?
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
So what about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?