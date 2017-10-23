P!nk

P!nk's 'Beautiful Trauma' Scores Biggest US Debut By a Female Artist in 2017

Incredible sales for the 'Don't Let Me Get Me' star...

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 16:45

P!nk is having a moment. Not only did she slay the MTV VMAs stage and take home the Video Vanguard Award in August but her new single 'What About Us' also went Top 5 in the UK and its album, Beautiful Trauma, is already certified silver in the UK.

On top of that she just had the biggest debut sales week of an album by a woman in the US this year.

View the lyrics
We were on fire
I slashed your tires
It's like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn't that friendly
My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh

'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me
You waken up to remember I'm pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby
'Cause
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I'm waking
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up

You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone's chasing that holy feeling
And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out
Blow out

'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us
Who's gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
'Cause
Times they keep coming, last night
I might've messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I'm waking
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up

(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you

The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I'm waking
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Alecia Moore Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

In spite of all the strong female releases so far this year, Beautiful Trauma has still come out on top with an incredible 408,000 chart copies sold. This makes it not only the best first-week sales by a female artist in 2017 but also the best of P!nk's career.

Katy Perry settles for Number 2 with her fourth album Witness (180,000), Shania Twain sits comfortably at Number 3 with Now (137,000), Kesha is behind her at Number 4 with Rainbow (117,000) and Lorde is at Number 5 with Melodrama (109,000).

Beautiful Trauma also has the best US first-week sales by a female artist since Beyoncé's Lemonade (653,000).

Getty Images

As for releases of the year, P!nk is only behind three artists for now. Kendrick Lamar reigns supreme with DAMN. (603,000), Drake takes the Number 2 spot with his brilliant mixtape More Life (505,000) and Ed Sheeran is Number 3 with ÷ (451,000).

Although with records by huge artists such as Taylor Swift and Sam Smith still to come, this could change.

Taylor's last three albums have each sold more than 1,000,000 copies in their release weeks in the US.

Nevertheless, this is still an incredible music achievement for P!nk.

We can't wait to see what else the Beautiful Trauma era beholds!

Words: Sam Prance

