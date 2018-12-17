Pokemon Go

Here Are All The Bonuses You Can Get In Pokemon Go This Christmas

Is there anything cuter than these Pokemon in a Christmas hats?!

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 11:23

Christmas is coming to Pokémon Go!

From December 18th 2018 - which is when the Pokémon Go Holidays 2018 event kicks off - ice-type pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild. These include Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Snorunt, Spheal, and Snover! "Certain other Pokémon" are also getting into the festivities, according to our pals at Niantic - so you might see holiday-ready Pokémon, such as a Pikachu wearing a festive hat, too!

Christmas has come to Pokemon Go! / Niantic

"What’s celebrating the holidays without gifts? Pokémon such as Smoochum, Azurill, and Munchlax will have a greater chance of hatching from 7 km Eggs, so show your friends you care by sending them special Gifts!" says Niantic. "In order to help with hatching during the holiday season, Trainers will also earn a free single-use Incubator once per day via spinning a Photo Disc on a PokéStop until January 2."

And that's not all…

"To keep the celebrations coming, there will be plenty of bonuses throughout the event! From December 18 to December 22, Trainers will be able to enjoy double Candy for catching and transferring Pokémon. Then, from December 22 to December 26, earn double Catch Stardust to help power up your Pokémon! From December 26 to December 30, earn double XP when you catch Pokémon to help you reach a higher Trainer level before the new year! Finally, from December 30 to January 2, Incubators will be twice as effective. Make sure you check in regularly to take advantage of all these exciting bonuses!"

While we're on the subject of all things Pokémon Go, if you're still building your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too.

And the feature we’ve always wanted is coming to Pokemon Go and it’s going to change the entire game: it’s time to assemble your Poke-squad for TRAINER BATTLES! Yes, you can FINALLY battle your mates in the mobile gaming phenomenon. We got an early hands on with the new highly-anticipated versus mode to get you all the goss on the new mode. Hold onto your Gyarados and get ready for battle: Here are some of your biggest Player v Player questions, FINALLY ANSWERED!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

 

