Pokemon Go Unveils New Game-Changing Player V. Player Battles: Your Biggest Questions ANSWERED

The feature we’ve always wanted is coming to Pokemon Go and it’s going to change the entire game: it’s time to assemble your Poke-squad for TRAINER BATTLES! Yes, you can FINALLY battle your mates in the mobile gaming phenomenon. We got an early hands on with the new highly-anticipated versus mode to get you all the goss on the new mode. Hold onto your Gyarados and get ready for battle: Here are some of your biggest Player v Player questions, FINALLY ANSWERED!

Niantic

How does this all work, then?

A new Battle Code invitation system will allow you to invite your friend to a match by scanning their unique QR code. In a similar way to Raid Battles, Pokemon battles will be won by tapping your screen to attack your opponent – except in this feature, you’ll be playing against real-life other Pokemon trainers! You can create a custom Battle Party of three Pokemon to take on other real trainers’ teams of three, with the last player standing being the winner.

Do you have to wait your turn in a battle?

No, its fast AF. Battles happen in real-time, using the Raid-style tapping battle mechanic rather than being slow and strategic like classic Pokemon games. Each battle is slick and speedy, so you’ve gotta be quick! The Pokemon teams have also been cut down from the classic squad of six, to a lean three Pokemon, to make battles even swifter.

Can you be strategic?

Yep! While the battle mechanic is super simple, exra features and moves mean you can be strategic about how you play. While battling, you’ll be able to unlock a new Charge Attack, which delivers more damage but can only be used sparingly. There’s also a new Protect Shield mechanic, which again, you can only use a certain amount of times per battle – put it to best use by timing your use of it just right to defend against your opponent’s most powerful attacks.

Niantic

How will I train up to be the VERY BEST, LIKE NO ONE EVER WAS?

Youdon’t have to aways battle other real people – you can also nettle the team leaders like Spark, Blanche and Candela. Being able to take them on means they’re effectively your trainer – and you can earn a steady flow of Stardust and rewards from practising with them.

Rewards, you say…?

Battles = rewards! Battling friends will earn both trainers a prize and the chance to win a rare Evolution item. You can get three bundles of rewards a day from battling other players and one set of rewards per day for battling a team leader. When you battle with a friend once a day, your friendship in the game increases too.

Can you battle your friends even if they’re not nearby?

You’ll be able to take part in remote battles, but only with trainers whose friendships have reached Ultra Friends level or higher. Basically, you’ve gotta be besties.

When can I play it?

Officially Niantic, who make Pokemon Go, have said that Trainer Battles are ‘launching soon’, but we’re expecting them to come to Pokemon Go before the year’s out. Watch this space…

Am I just going to get absolutely demolished by a giant Snorlax?

Hopefully not: tiered Battle Leagues put a maximum cap on the strength of the Pokemon in order to make battles fair and fun. Having said that, Snorlax may still annihilate you in battle. The massive legend.