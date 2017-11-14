Enjoy The Virtual Sun With These Super Cute Outfits Coming To Pokemon Go

Feeling the cold? Yep, us too! But now you can live vicariously through Pokémon Go and the super cute new outfits released to celebrate Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS later this week.

We don’t normally see Pokémon Go get involved with the other Pokémon titles as Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game, and the main titles are pretty different. But it seems this time, Go’s making an exception, and you’ll be able to enjoy the virtual sun by way of these holiday outfits inspired by the tropical Alola.

“To celebrate the upcoming launch of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, new avatar outfit items from the Alola region are now available in Pokémon Go,” says developer Niantic. “Beginning today, Trainers can dress their Pokémon Go avatars in the colorful tropical outfits worn by the main male and female characters seen in the Pokémon video games launching worldwide on November 17.”

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx