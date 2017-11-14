Pokemon Sun & Moon

Enjoy The Virtual Sun With These Super Cute Outfits Coming To Pokemon Go

You outfit will most definitely be on point.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 17:41

Feeling the cold? Yep, us too! But now you can live vicariously through Pokémon Go and the super cute new outfits released to celebrate Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS later this week.

We don’t normally see Pokémon Go get involved with the other Pokémon titles as Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game, and the main titles are pretty different. But it seems this time, Go’s making an exception, and you’ll be able to enjoy the virtual sun by way of these holiday outfits inspired by the tropical Alola.

Hit play on the video to see all the incredible games you need in your life right now >>>

“To celebrate the upcoming launch of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, new avatar outfit items from the Alola region are now available in Pokémon Go,” says developer Niantic. “Beginning today, Trainers can dress their Pokémon Go avatars in the colorful tropical outfits worn by the main male and female characters seen in the Pokémon video games launching worldwide on November 17.”

Did you catch the news that Pokémon Go accounts that use third party trackers? Niantic recently got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

More From Pokemon Sun & Moon

Pokemon

Enjoy The Virtual Sun With These Super Cute Outfits Coming To Pokemon Go

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Trading Card Game

New Pokemon Cards Have Landed And You're Going To Want Them All

Necrozma in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon is Getting A New Mysterious Pokemon

Pikachu in a hat

Pikachu Has Had A Makeover For Pokemon Sun & Moon And He Looks Even More Adorable

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon

Here’s How To Get All These Mega Pokemon FOR FREE In Pokemon Sun and Moon

Pokemon
Games

Everything You Need To Know About Pokemon's New Global Mission

Mega Pokemon
Games

There's Only One Way To Get These Super Rare Mega Pokemon

Pokemon Sun And Moon

This New Pokemon Sun and Moon Giveaway Will Give You Free Mega Evolutions Now!

Pokemon Sun And Moon

This New Pokemon Expansion Could Be The Best Yet

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

Pokemon Sun And Moon

Pokémon Sun and Moon's New Global Mission Will Have You Hooked - Literally!

Pokemon
Games

Pokemon Go NEW HACK Discovered To Evolve Eevee Into Rare Pokemon

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

You'll Never Guess The Career Route Marnie Simpson Wants To Go Down Next

Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations