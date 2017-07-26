Everything You Need To Know About Pokemon's New Global Mission

Pokémon Sun and Moon’s ninth Global Mission is now live until August 8, 2017.

The Pokemon Company

To get going, it’s easy - just head to the Loto Hau’oli City or Festival Plaza and start, er, winning the lottery(!). If 1,000 of us across the world (thankfully not just one person!) collectively win between now at the deadline, we’ll each get a Rare Candy to level up a Pokémon.

If 2,000 of us win, however - and you’re synced to the Pokemon Global Link - you’ll get a free Fast Ball and 4,000 Festival Coins.

Failure isn’t the end of the world, though - everyone will get 200 Festival Coins as a booby prize. Played synced to the Pokémon Global Link, however, you'll secure 400 Festival Coins. As consolation prizes go, we can live with that, right?!

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, it has also been confirmed that Pokémon Go’s Raid Battles are now ready for players level 25 and up.

Pokémon Go accounts that use third party trackers (and by that, we mean accounts that are already flagged as cheats) won’t be able to see rare Pokémon in scanned areas. But recently, Niantic got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx