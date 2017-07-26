Pokemon Sun & Moon

Everything You Need To Know About Pokemon's New Global Mission

Here's what you need to do, and what you can win.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:01

Pokémon Sun and Moon’s ninth Global Mission is now live until August 8, 2017.

The Pokemon Company

To get going, it’s easy - just head to the Loto Hau’oli City or Festival Plaza and start, er, winning the lottery(!). If 1,000 of us across the world (thankfully not just one person!) collectively win between now at the deadline, we’ll each get a Rare Candy to level up a Pokémon.

If 2,000 of us win, however - and you’re synced to the Pokemon Global Link - you’ll get a free Fast Ball and 4,000 Festival Coins.

Failure isn’t the end of the world, though - everyone will get 200 Festival Coins as a booby prize. Played synced to the Pokémon Global Link, however, you'll secure 400 Festival Coins. As consolation prizes go, we can live with that, right?!

31 Pokémon Tattoos That Will Make You Want To Tat ‘Em All

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, it has also been confirmed that Pokémon Go’s Raid Battles are now ready for players level 25 and up.

Pokémon Go accounts that use third party trackers (and by that, we mean accounts that are already flagged as cheats) won’t be able to see rare Pokémon in scanned areas. But recently, Niantic got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

Best New Video Games 2017

  • Effing Awesome Trailer: The Evil Within 2 - It's like Westworld meets Death Stranding meets the Evil Within! The trailer for Bethesda’s survival horror sequel debuted at E3 2017 and it's stunning.
    Bethesda
    1 of 17
  • Best crossover: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Mario + Rabbids is the combo we never knew we needed but now can't live without. LOLsy, fun, brilliantly weird and satisfyingly strategic, this is a unique turn based strategy as we've never seen before.
    Ubisoft
    2 of 17
  • Best Sequel: Life Is Strange 2 - The teen drama is back with a prequel: you'll discover how the badass blue haired Chloe came to be. Gone are the first games time rewind features, remaining are the story choices you'll have to make that change everything.
    Square Enix
    3 of 17
  • Best Bandages: Strange Brigade - A unique new adventure, this title sees you in 1930s Africa fighting off hordes of undead mummies, with a tongue in cheek old-timey narrator shrieking 'good golly!' as your team blasts the undead in their crumbly skulls.
    Rebellion
    4 of 17
  • Best Mobile: South Park: Phone Destroyer - Cartman calling you on FaceTime? He'll be blowing up your phone when the hilarious-looking 'cowboys v wizards v pigeons' game comes out this year.
    Ubisoft
    5 of 17
  • Game changer: Skyrim on Nintendo Switch - The Switch gets more exciting by the day as new loads of new games were revealed for it at its first E3. The remake we can't wait for? Skyrim given the Switch treatment. You'll never put it down.
    Bethesda
    6 of 17
  • Hottest character: Far Cry 5 - Taking the bad boy thing to a ridiculous level, Joseph Seed, the Eden’s Gate preacher and doomsday cult leader from Far Cry 5 is dangerous but we cant help it: he’s got that hot hipster thing DOWN.
    Ubisoft
    7 of 17
  • Best accessory: Cappy, Super Mario Odyssey- In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario can fling his adorable cap at pretty much anything and possess it. Kind of horrifying? Sure. But when you see him control a T. Rex, you'll realise you never needed anything more.
    Nintendo
    8 of 17
  • Good Boy: Boomer, Far Cry 5 - Far Cry 5 introduces the 'Guns For Hire' feature, where a character will help you on your mission. One of which is Boomer - a dog who will not only attack enemies but is also up for petting whenever you need some doggo love.
    Ubisoft
    9 of 17
  • Hottest Wheels: Forza Motorsport 7 – This looks as high quality as ever. When it was revealed for the first time at E3, the game made history by being the first time a new IRL Porsche was revealed in person *and* in game. A car nerd's dream.
    Microsoft
    10 of 17
  • Fan favourite: Beyond Good And Evil 2 - The biggest surprise of E3 2017, space adventure Beyond Good And Evil 2, a sequel to the beloved 2003 game, was revealed by Ubisoft - and fans could. not. Cope. Watch the CG trailer and feel the hype for yourself.
    Ubisoft
    11 of 17
  • Most Hype: Pokémon RPG - Nintendo just dropped the news that they are working on an epic, proper RPG adventure in the Pokémon franchise for the Nintendo Switch like it's NBD. When actually, whenever this eventually lands, it will be LIFE-CHANGING.
    The Pokemon Company
    12 of 17
  • Best Franchise: Assassin’s Creed Origins - Going back to Ancient Egypt, play through pyramids, mummies and Nile- dwelling crocodiles with new protagonist Bayek, and new 'gladiator mode' to test your battle skills, the adventure is getting sandy and sweaty
    Ubisoft
    13 of 17
  • Best Console: Xbox One X - Aside from a ton of new game announcements, E3 2017 treated us to a WHOLE NEW XBOX too. The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever, and will make your games look even more gorge in true 4K.
    Microsoft
    14 of 17
  • Best Pirates: Skull & Bones - There's stiff competition in this category from the LOLsy Sea of Thieves, but this from the team who made Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has us SO HYPED to form a pirate crew with our mates in 5 v 5 nautical, canon-y combat.
    Ubisoft
    15 of 17
  • Best VR: Transference - The super creepy, trippy AF new brain-splanting VR puzzle game was unveiled for the first time at E3. It’s made with Elijah Wood's production company, and he will freak you the f*ck out.
    Ubisoft
    16 of 17
  • Game Of E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey - Mario lands in a city and dayum is it great! With new techniques, old-school platform deliciousness and Mario now able to take control of a mother flippin T-Rex, if that ain't entertainment I don't know what is.
    Nintendo
    17 of 17

 

Latest News

00s GIFs

There's Now A Museum For 00s Pop Culture And Do You Feel Old Yet

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Ricky Martin Will Headline MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling!

Pokemon

Everything You Need To Know About Pokemon's New Global Mission

Liam Payne Debuts A Fancy New Hairstyle And It’s So Good Cheryl's Returned To Social Media For It

Love Island's Malin Andersson Donates Her Hair To Charity Following Her Mums Cancer Diagnosis

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Just Posted The Most Hilarious Video Of Max Morley

Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection

Demi Lovato Ends Drama with Halsey on Instagram

Terminator

New Terminator Trilogy In The Works

Dylan O’Brien Reveals Struggle Of Returning To Work After ‘Maze Runner’ Accident

TOWIE's Pete Wicks Causally Shows Off The Size Of His Manhood And It's Pretty Impressive

Love Island's Chris Had To Request Larger Condoms Due To His Sizeable Manhood

Kem And Amber Could Return To Love Island To Get Married And Where's Our Invite?

Chrissy Teigen Has Finally Been Blocked On Twitter By Donald Trump For This Tweet

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2017 VMA Nominations - Full List

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Wonder Woman 2 Is Happening

Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber

More From Pokemon Sun & Moon

Pokemon
Games

Everything You Need To Know About Pokemon's New Global Mission

Mega Pokemon
Games

There's Only One Way To Get These Super Rare Mega Pokemon

Pokemon Sun And Moon

This New Pokemon Sun and Moon Giveaway Will Give You Free Mega Evolutions Now!

Pokemon Sun And Moon

This New Pokemon Expansion Could Be The Best Yet

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

Pokemon Sun And Moon

Pokémon Sun and Moon's New Global Mission Will Have You Hooked - Literally!

Pokemon
Games

Pokemon Go NEW HACK Discovered To Evolve Eevee Into Rare Pokemon

Pokemon Shuffle
Games

This Super Cute Pokemon Game Is Just Like Candy Crush Saga And You'll Want To Download It Immediately

Pokemon
Games

A New Pokemon Mission Is Coming: Here's What You've Got To Do

Pokemon

New Mythical Pokémon Revealed And It's A Creepy Ghost

Pokemon

You Can Transfer Your Pokémon Now And It Changes EVERYTHING

Games

19 Of The Sexiest Video Game Moments Of 2016

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.
Celebrity

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Perfect Cure For Love Island Withdrawals Following Kem And Amber's Win

EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney's Wedding Plans, Monday 31 July – Friday 4 August

Celebrity

Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber