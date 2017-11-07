Pokemon Sun & Moon

New Pokemon Cards Have Landed And You're Going To Want Them All

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokemon Sun & Moon Crimson Invasion cards.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The latest expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Sun & Moon - Crimson Invasion - is out now.

Sun & Moon—Crimson Invasion - which has 100+ cards - focuses on the “imminent battle” for control of the Alola region and sees the Pokémon TCG debut of Silvally, Nihilego, Buzzwole, Kartana, Guzzlord, and Type: Null.

You’ll get to unleash eight more Pokémon-GX, including Alolan Exeggutor-GX and Gyarados-GX, plus nine new Trainer cards, and brand new Ultra Beasts.

“A portal from another world has appeared in the Alola region, and invasions by mysterious and powerful creatures have begun!” says Pokémon on the official website. “Pokémon such as Guzzlord, Kartana, and Buzzwole have begun their assault, while influencing some of the Pokémon and people around them.

“The Synthetic Pokémon Silvally was created to resist the Ultra Beasts, but will it be enough to defend the islands of Alola—or will the Ultra Beasts take control?”

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, did you catch the news that Pokémon Go accounts that use third party trackers (and by that, we mean accounts that are already flagged as cheats) won’t be able to see rare Pokémon in scanned areas. But Niantic recently got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

