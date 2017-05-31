Pokémon Sun and Moon's New Global Mission Will Have You Hooked - Literally!

The seventh Global Mission is now live for Pokémon Sun and Moon.

The latest mission - which requires you to, quite literally, go fishin’ - sets us the challenge of collectively hooking at least 250,000 items by 23.59 UTC on 13 June, 2017.

Participants will secure 200 FC if the mission doesn’t hit its goals, but if we are successful, we stand to get 2,000 FC each - or double that, if you have a Global Link account.

Contribute three or more items yourself and you’ll get a Rare Candy for your troubles, and if you do that and the Global Mission hits the stretch goal of 500,000 items, you’ll get a Lure Ball, too.

To join a global mission, head to the Festival Plaza in your Pokémon Sun or Pokémon Moon game, enter the castle, and speak to the receptionist on the right. She'll let you join the global mission and guarantee that the Pokémon and items you catch will count toward this global mission. Then, start fishing for Pokémon and items at bubbling fishing spots.

If you’re wondering why there’s a fishy theme for this mission, it’s probably something to do with Magikarp Jump, the new mobile game from The Pokémon Company. The free game, out now on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, does exactly what it says on the tin: the aim of the game is to get the Magikarp to “soar as high as possible”.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx