Pokemon Sun & Moon

Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon

Hurry hurry hurry! Here's how to catch this legendary Pokemon.

Monday, July 2, 2018 - 17:25

 

Two Legendary Pokemon - Thundurus or Tornadus - are coming to Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokemon Sun & Moon games… but hurry, because they'll only be available for a limited time.

Thundurus and Tornadus are coming to PokÃ©mon Ultra Sun, PokÃ©mon Ultra Moon, Pokemon Sun & Moon / The Pokemon Company

From July 6 through to July 22, Trainers will be able to grab the new addition by way of a mystery gift. To grab them, open your game, select Mystery Gift, select Receive Gift, select Get via Internet (and then yes to connect to the internet), and then your free Legendary will be delivered to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center. Oh, and don't forget to save your game!

Here's the science bit for Thundurus:

Pokémon Ultra Sun

Level: 100

Ability: Prankster

Held Item: Gold Bottle Cap

Moves: Thunderbolt, Focus Blast, Grass Knot, Nasty Plot

Pokémon Sun

Level: 60

Ability: Prankster

Moves: Discharge, Crunch, Charge, Nasty Plot

And here's how Tornadus measures up:

Pokémon Ultra Moon

Level: 100

Ability: Prankster

Held Item: Gold Bottle Cap

Moves: Hurricane, Heat Wave, Grass Knot, Tailwind

Pokémon Moon

Level: 60

Ability: Prankster

Moves: Air Slash, Crunch, Tailwind, Rain Dance

 

If you're still building your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, too, don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that Pokemon Go is officially good for you?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

