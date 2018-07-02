Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon

Two Legendary Pokemon - Thundurus or Tornadus - are coming to Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokemon Sun & Moon games… but hurry, because they'll only be available for a limited time.

From July 6 through to July 22, Trainers will be able to grab the new addition by way of a mystery gift. To grab them, open your game, select Mystery Gift, select Receive Gift, select Get via Internet (and then yes to connect to the internet), and then your free Legendary will be delivered to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center. Oh, and don't forget to save your game!

Here's the science bit for Thundurus:

Pokémon Ultra Sun

Level: 100

Ability: Prankster

Held Item: Gold Bottle Cap

Moves: Thunderbolt, Focus Blast, Grass Knot, Nasty Plot

Pokémon Sun

Level: 60

Ability: Prankster

Moves: Discharge, Crunch, Charge, Nasty Plot

And here's how Tornadus measures up:

Pokémon Ultra Moon

Level: 100

Ability: Prankster

Held Item: Gold Bottle Cap

Moves: Hurricane, Heat Wave, Grass Knot, Tailwind

Pokémon Moon

Level: 60

Ability: Prankster

Moves: Air Slash, Crunch, Tailwind, Rain Dance

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx