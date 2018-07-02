Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon
Hurry hurry hurry! Here's how to catch this legendary Pokemon.
Two Legendary Pokemon - Thundurus or Tornadus - are coming to Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokemon Sun & Moon games… but hurry, because they'll only be available for a limited time.
From July 6 through to July 22, Trainers will be able to grab the new addition by way of a mystery gift. To grab them, open your game, select Mystery Gift, select Receive Gift, select Get via Internet (and then yes to connect to the internet), and then your free Legendary will be delivered to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center. Oh, and don't forget to save your game!
Here's the science bit for Thundurus:
Pokémon Ultra Sun
Level: 100
Ability: Prankster
Held Item: Gold Bottle Cap
Moves: Thunderbolt, Focus Blast, Grass Knot, Nasty Plot
Pokémon Sun
Level: 60
Ability: Prankster
Moves: Discharge, Crunch, Charge, Nasty Plot
And here's how Tornadus measures up:
Pokémon Ultra Moon
Level: 100
Ability: Prankster
Held Item: Gold Bottle Cap
Moves: Hurricane, Heat Wave, Grass Knot, Tailwind
Pokémon Moon
Level: 60
Ability: Prankster
Moves: Air Slash, Crunch, Tailwind, Rain Dance
If you're still building your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, too, don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that Pokemon Go is officially good for you?
