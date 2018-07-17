Pokemon

Here's How To Grab All These New Free Legendary Pokemon

Legendary! Here's all the details on this limited-time trick.

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 10:59

Remember when we told you that two Legendary Pokémon - Thundurus or Tornadus - are coming to Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, and Pokémon Moon game for a limited time only? Well, I have good news, Trainers; The Pokémon Company has confirmed who else is up for grabs for the rest of this year!

Legendary Pokemon Reshiram is coming in October / The Pokemon Company

Here are the Legendaries coming every month of the rest of 2018…

August: Groudon or Kyogre

September: Latios or Latias

October: Reshiram or Zekrom

November: Ho-oh or Lugia

"In celebration of the amazing power of Legendary Pokémon, look forward to opportunities to obtain these magnificent Pokémon over the course of the year," say our pals at The Pokémon Company. "Every one of the Pokémon you'll get for your Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, or Pokémon Moon game is at least level 60 and will know awesome moves to help you dominate in battle! Plus, they may be holding a valuable Gold Bottle Cap to let you maximize the individual strengths of one of your Pokémon via Hyper Training."

To get them, open your game on the month concerned, select Mystery Gift, select Receive Gift, select Get via Internet (and then yes to connect to the internet), and then your free Legendary will be delivered to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center. Oh, and don't forget to save your game!

If you're still building your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, too, don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that Pokemon Go is officially good for you?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

11 Pokémon Facts That Could Change EVERYTHING

  • "Pokémon’’ is not a Japanese word, but it’s a combination of the two English words ‘’Pocket’’ and ‘’ Monster’’ - a bit like how Tamagotchi means egg and watch. The Japanese love a good portmanteau don’t they?
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Which leads us nicely onto Pikachu, whose name is a combination of the Japanese onomatopoeia for sparkle, pikapika, and the sound of squeaking, which is expressed as chūchū.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 11
  • While we’re on the subject of that little scamp - ‘Pikachu’ literally means ‘crackling squeak’. Whodathunkit.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are based on Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee respectively. Unfortunately, HitmonNorris, HitmonSeagal and HitmonVanDamme were never introduced to the games.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 11
  • Uber is now doing rides for Pokémon Go. While it’s a neat idea for the company to capitalise on the game’s popularity – if you take up the offer then we hope Hitmonchan hits you with a big stick.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 11
  • The master ball has a 1 out of 65536 chance of failing. But don’t let those odds lure you into a false sense of security. If Donald Trump can become the Republican nominee – anything can happen.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 11
  • Pokémon was inspired by bug collecting, from young the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri would collect bugs and trade them with his friends.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Thanks to Pokémon GO a lot of the Americans who’ve been playing the game, has only just learnt how to use the metric system. Next up: Americans learn what autumn is.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • The illustrator Pikachu is the Holy Grail for every Pokémon trading card game collection. In 2013, the card went up for sale for a WHOPPING $100,000 on eBay.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 11
  • This year marks Pokémon’s 20th anniversary. Starting in 1996, when Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan, the world has purchased over 279 million (!) copies of Pokémon games and its spin-offs.
    [YouTube]
    10 of 11
  • Pokémon holds a Guinness world record for most photosensitive epileptic seizures caused by a TV show. The 38TH episode in series one is responsible for this.
    [YouTube]
    11 of 11

 

Latest News

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Talk The ‘Kardashian Curse’ In Their First Ever Joint Interview
Dog Yoga
9 Reasons You Need to Goa to Goa (#sorrynotsorry)
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Here's How To Banish Dark Circles For Good
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Chats About Her Reli Sitch With Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson: “It’s The Start Of Something” - Exclusive
This Skincare WIll Protect Your Skin From Your Mobile Phone And Laptop
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Reshiram Pokemon
Here's How To Grab All These New Free Legendary Pokemon
Joyce Bonelli chats to Kris Jenner
Joyce Bonelli Finally Speaks Out About What Went Down Between Her And The Kardashians
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Roy Woods playing Slanguage with MTV
Roy Woods Tries To Decipher British Slang In Slanguage
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly In Couples Therapy
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
The Screaming Beavers In Ariana Grande&#039;s &#039;God Is A Woman&#039; Music Video
Dear Ariana Grande, What On Earth Do The Screaming Beavers In The ‘God Is A Woman’ Music Video Mean?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop
Did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey with Demi Lovato?
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?

More From Pokemon

Reshiram Pokemon
Here's How To Grab All These New Free Legendary Pokemon
Pokemon Quest
Pokémon Quest: Everything You Need To Know About The New Minecraft-Like Mobile Game
Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Legendaries
Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon
Pokemon Go Summer Tour
Here's The SECRET To Transferring Your Pokémon Go Collection Into Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee!
Pokemon: Let&#039;s Go, Pikachu
New Games For Nintendo Switch Announced: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!
Pokemon Go Summer Tour
Pokémon Go's Summer Tour 2018 Will Bring Pokemon To The Real World With These Exciting Events You Can Join
Pokemon Go Battle Showdown
Pokémon Go's Battle Showdown: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New Event
Pokemon Go
Here's Why There Are So Many Rare Kanto Pokémon In Pokémon Go Right Now
Zeraora Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon
A New Legendary Pokemon Has Been Revealed. Here's The ONLY Place You Can Catch It
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza
How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Insta
Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop
Did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey with Demi Lovato?
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden
Is This Why Miley Cyrus Just Deleted Her Entire Instagram?
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend