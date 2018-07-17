Here's How To Grab All These New Free Legendary Pokemon

Remember when we told you that two Legendary Pokémon - Thundurus or Tornadus - are coming to Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, and Pokémon Moon game for a limited time only? Well, I have good news, Trainers; The Pokémon Company has confirmed who else is up for grabs for the rest of this year!

Legendary Pokemon Reshiram is coming in October / The Pokemon Company

Here are the Legendaries coming every month of the rest of 2018…

August: Groudon or Kyogre

September: Latios or Latias

October: Reshiram or Zekrom

November: Ho-oh or Lugia

"In celebration of the amazing power of Legendary Pokémon, look forward to opportunities to obtain these magnificent Pokémon over the course of the year," say our pals at The Pokémon Company. "Every one of the Pokémon you'll get for your Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, or Pokémon Moon game is at least level 60 and will know awesome moves to help you dominate in battle! Plus, they may be holding a valuable Gold Bottle Cap to let you maximize the individual strengths of one of your Pokémon via Hyper Training."

To get them, open your game on the month concerned, select Mystery Gift, select Receive Gift, select Get via Internet (and then yes to connect to the internet), and then your free Legendary will be delivered to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center. Oh, and don't forget to save your game!

If you're still building your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, too, don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that Pokemon Go is officially good for you?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx