This Super Rare Pokemon Is Only Available In Pokemon Go For 48 Hours

OMG, we did it. Pokémon Go-ers have caught a staggering 3 BILLION Pokémon in the Global Catch Challenge.

Congratulations, Trainers! You did it! You’ve caught over 3 billion Pokémon and unlocked a new reward during the Global Catch Challenge. #PokemonGOtravel #GlobalCatchChallenge pic.twitter.com/slGXLg0CNb — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 26, 2017

The Japan-exclusive Farfetch'd has now unlocked across the entire world, while Japanese players can briefly grab Kangaskhan, which is usually only available in Australia. Farfetch'd will only be available outside of Japan for 48 hours, so if you're keen, get out there - you won't get him unless you're out on the hunt, Trainers!

Farfetch'd will only be available outside of Japan for 48 hours / Niantic

That means we've also unlocked a load of other goodies, including 2x XP, 6-hour Lures, 2x Stardust, as well as ensuring a load of additional Pokémon spawns pop up more often around the world, too. Unlike Farfetch'd - who's only available for a couple of days - these rewards will last until the end of the month.

The Global Catch Challenge was live for six days and while it started out a little slow, Trainers smashed the target well before yesterday's deadline.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx