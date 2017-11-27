Pokemon

This Super Rare Pokemon Is Only Available In Pokemon Go For 48 Hours

Get out there and catch Farfetch'd before it's too late.

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:12

OMG, we did it. Pokémon Go-ers have caught a staggering 3 BILLION Pokémon in the Global Catch Challenge.

The Japan-exclusive Farfetch'd has now unlocked across the entire world, while Japanese players can briefly grab Kangaskhan, which is usually only available in Australia. Farfetch'd will only be available outside of Japan for 48 hours, so if you're keen, get out there - you won't get him unless you're out on the hunt, Trainers!

Farfetch'd will only be available outside of Japan for 48 hours / Niantic

That means we've also unlocked a load of other goodies, including 2x XP, 6-hour Lures, 2x Stardust, as well as ensuring a load of additional Pokémon spawns pop up more often around the world, too. Unlike Farfetch'd - who's only available for a couple of days - these rewards will last until the end of the month.

The Global Catch Challenge was live for six days and while it started out a little slow, Trainers smashed the target well before yesterday's deadline.

Did you miss this cheeky hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon? And remember to play fair - there's been a clamp down on Pokémon Go cheaters, so try not to get the mark of shame!


- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

11 Pokémon Facts That Could Change EVERYTHING

  • "Pokémon’’ is not a Japanese word, but it’s a combination of the two English words ‘’Pocket’’ and ‘’ Monster’’ - a bit like how Tamagotchi means egg and watch. The Japanese love a good portmanteau don’t they?
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Which leads us nicely onto Pikachu, whose name is a combination of the Japanese onomatopoeia for sparkle, pikapika, and the sound of squeaking, which is expressed as chūchū.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 11
  • While we’re on the subject of that little scamp - ‘Pikachu’ literally means ‘crackling squeak’. Whodathunkit.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are based on Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee respectively. Unfortunately, HitmonNorris, HitmonSeagal and HitmonVanDamme were never introduced to the games.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 11
  • Uber is now doing rides for Pokémon Go. While it’s a neat idea for the company to capitalise on the game’s popularity – if you take up the offer then we hope Hitmonchan hits you with a big stick.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 11
  • The master ball has a 1 out of 65536 chance of failing. But don’t let those odds lure you into a false sense of security. If Donald Trump can become the Republican nominee – anything can happen.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 11
  • Pokémon was inspired by bug collecting, from young the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri would collect bugs and trade them with his friends.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Thanks to Pokémon GO a lot of the Americans who’ve been playing the game, has only just learnt how to use the metric system. Next up: Americans learn what autumn is.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • The illustrator Pikachu is the Holy Grail for every Pokémon trading card game collection. In 2013, the card went up for sale for a WHOPPING $100,000 on eBay.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 11
  • This year marks Pokémon’s 20th anniversary. Starting in 1996, when Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan, the world has purchased over 279 million (!) copies of Pokémon games and its spin-offs.
    [YouTube]
    10 of 11
  • Pokémon holds a Guinness world record for most photosensitive epileptic seizures caused by a TV show. The 38TH episode in series one is responsible for this.
    [YouTube]
    11 of 11

