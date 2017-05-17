This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet
From tomorrow, 18 May, to 25 May, 2017, our friends at Pokémon are running Pokémon Go Adventure Week, a new event designed to “honour the memories created so far, and our collective journey yet to come”.
Six months ago, Pokémon Go-ers had collectively walked the distance between Earth and Pluto. Now, having clocked up 15.8 billion - yes, BILLION - kilometers, we’ve walked the equivalent distance to the edge of the solar system!In order to prep for the new adventure, PokéStops will, for a limited time, be unusually generous in their freebies, and Poké Balls will be discounted by 50 percent in the in-game shop. You’ll also find Candies four times faster over the event, plus keep an eye out for more Rock-type Pokémon like Aerodactyl, Omanyte, and Kabuto.
“Pokémon Go was developed for people to easily experience classic Pokémon gameplay on their mobile device and catch Pokémon in the real world,” states an update on the Pokémon website. “As a result, every day, people around the globe go outside, explore the world around them, make some new memories, and get some exercise along the way.”
Oh, and there’ll be a new avatar item waiting in your wardrobe, too, so grab your Explorer’s Hat and get explorin’!
While we’re on the subject of Pokemon Go, did you check out the recent hack to grab yourselves some super rare Pokemon? Meanwhile, it's just been proved that Pokemon GO is officially good for you!
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
