Pokemon

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 13:17

From tomorrow, 18 May, to 25 May, 2017, our friends at Pokémon are running Pokémon Go Adventure Week, a new event designed to “honour the memories created so far, and our collective journey yet to come”.

Six months ago, Pokémon Go-ers had collectively walked the distance between Earth and Pluto. Now, having clocked up 15.8 billion - yes, BILLION - kilometers, we’ve walked the equivalent distance to the edge of the solar system!

Niantic
In order to prep for the new adventure, PokéStops will, for a limited time, be unusually generous in their freebies, and Poké Balls will be discounted by 50 percent in the in-game shop. You’ll also find Candies four times faster over the event, plus keep an eye out for more Rock-type Pokémon like Aerodactyl, Omanyte, and Kabuto.

“Pokémon Go was developed for people to easily experience classic Pokémon gameplay on their mobile device and catch Pokémon in the real world,” states an update on the Pokémon website. “As a result, every day, people around the globe go outside, explore the world around them, make some new memories, and get some exercise along the way.”

31 Pokémon Tattoos That Will Make You Want To Tat ‘Em All

Oh, and there’ll be a new avatar item waiting in your wardrobe, too, so grab your Explorer’s Hat and get explorin’!

While we’re on the subject of Pokemon Go, did you check out the recent hack to grab yourselves some super rare Pokemon? Meanwhile, it's just been proved that Pokemon GO is officially good for you!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

You've Got To See The New Mario World In Minecraft On The Nintendo Switch

  • Minecraft has arrived on the Nintendo Switch!
    Mojang
    1 of 20
  • Which means you can now play it *literally everywhere*!
    Mojang
    2 of 20
  • Switch players also get an extra special something, unique to Nintendo’s consoles: the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack!
    Mojang
    3 of 20
  • “It comes with a custom crafted Mario-themed world, with all the mushrooms, man-eating plants and oversized plumbing you’d expect - and a texture pack to match," says the official Minecraft website.
    Mojang
    4 of 20
  • "You can explore it while listening to one of 15 tracks from Super Mario 64 and skinned up as one of 40 characters from Mario’s universe..."
    Mojang
    5 of 20
  • "...Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, all the Koopalings, Wario and many more!"
    Mojang
    6 of 20
  • Mojang
    7 of 20
  • Mojang
    8 of 20
  • Mojang
    9 of 20
  • Mojang
    10 of 20
  • Mojang
    11 of 20
  • Mojang
    12 of 20
  • Mojang
    13 of 20
  • Mojang
    14 of 20
  • Mojang
    15 of 20
  • Mojang
    16 of 20
  • Mojang
    17 of 20
  • Mojang
    18 of 20
  • Mojang
    19 of 20
  • Mojang
    20 of 20

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

Latest News

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision

Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'

Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral

Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews

Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes

More From Pokemon

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Games

Get Out And About This Weekend To Grab Grass-Type Pokemon

Games

Read This Immediately If You Want To Get A Very Special Pokémon For Free

Pokemon
Games

Pokemon Go NEW HACK Discovered To Evolve Eevee Into Rare Pokemon

Pokemon Shuffle
Games

This Super Cute Pokemon Game Is Just Like Candy Crush Saga And You'll Want To Download It Immediately

Games

Celebrate Easter With Pokemon’s Latest Event, The Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza

Pokemon
Games

A New Pokemon Mission Is Coming: Here's What You've Got To Do

Pokemon

New Mythical Pokémon Revealed And It's A Creepy Ghost

Charlotte and Bear
Games

Just Tattoo Of Us's Charlotte And Bear Play GUESS THE POKÉMON & It's Hilarious

Charlotte and Bear
Pokemon

Just Tattoo Of Us - Charlotte And Bear Play GUESS THE POKEMON!

Pokemon
Games

It’s Official: Playing Pokémon Go Is Good For You!

Pokemon
Games

Today Is Officially Pokémon Day And These Are All The Adorable Events Happening To Celebrate!

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Left 'Shaking' In Sex Trafficking Ordeal After Airport Security Fear The Worst

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER