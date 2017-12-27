Pokemon

Pokemon Go Is Getting Even More Realistic With This Big New Update

Augmented Reality gets even more real with this new Pokémon Go update.

The fine folks behind Pokémon Go have confirmed that enhanced augmented reality will be coming soon for iPhone players.

While not all of us will benefit (you'll need to be running iOS 11 and have a iPhone 6S or later for it to work), AR+ reportedly makes the game and game work better together, which - in theory - should make it easier to catch those pesky Pokémon.

Pokemon Go is getting a big Augmented Reality update / Niantic

Here's the science bit…

"With AR+, Pokémon are now fixed to a point in space, meaning you can walk up close to a Pokémon to see to how they’ll look in the real world," explains an update from creator, Niantic. "Imagine looking up at a massive Onix or walking around a gigantic Snorlax blocking your path! This feature brings us one step closer to truly realizing Pokémon the way they are supposed to be represented in the real world. Pokémon GO AR photos will never be the same again!"

And that's not all. Pokémon will also have greater awareness, with a new "awareness meter" indicating if the Pokémon will run off.

"Pokémon will run away if they become aware of the Trainers getting close, so be careful. You can sneak up close to earn an Expert Handler bonus, but think twice before running right up to that Charizard! You’ll need to be extra cautious so you don’t scare it away."

As yet, there's no confirmed roll-out date, but we'll keep you posted.

Want more Pokemon Go? Check out this cheeky hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

