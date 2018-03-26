How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event

Eggcellent news, Trainers - Pokémon Go's Easter Eggstravaganza is back!

Happening now and running until April 2, 2018, you'll get more chances than ever to populate your Pokédex. Brace yourselves for a whole lot of cracking Easter puns...

PokÃ©mon Go's Easter Eggstravaganza is back / Niantic

"This year, an even greater variety of Pokémon will be found in 2km Eggs, and only those Eggs will be available from PokéStops throughout the event!" says the Pokémon team on the official website. "This means that Pokémon that normally hatch from 5km or 10km Eggs, such as Wynaut or Ralts, will be found in 2km Eggs until the event ends on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. There will also be an increased hatch rate of certain Pokémon, such as Pichu and Togepi."

And that's not all...

"Your eggs-traordinary efforts will bring rewards! Every Egg hatched during the event will also include bonus Candy to help you power up your newly hatched Pokémon. Additionally, double Stardust is available throughout the event."

So: what are you waiting for? To get you started, the in-game shop is also packing a load of special boxes to help you get the most out of hatching your Eggs, including Super Incubators and Star Pieces.

While we're on the topic of all things Pokémon Go, we hope you've caught up with the secret hidden in the latest Pokemon Go update. And if you're new to the game - or still building your Pokédex - don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. Well, you do need to Catch 'Em All after all!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST GAMES COMING SOON...