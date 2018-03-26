Pokemon

How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event

You can hatch super rare Pokemons in Pokémon Go's Eggstravaganza Event - but hurry!

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 16:39

Eggcellent news, Trainers - Pokémon Go's Easter Eggstravaganza is back!

Happening now and running until April 2, 2018, you'll get more chances than ever to populate your Pokédex. Brace yourselves for a whole lot of cracking Easter puns...

PokÃ©mon Go's Easter Eggstravaganza is back / Niantic

"This year, an even greater variety of Pokémon will be found in 2km Eggs, and only those Eggs will be available from PokéStops throughout the event!" says the Pokémon team on the official website. "This means that Pokémon that normally hatch from 5km or 10km Eggs, such as Wynaut or Ralts, will be found in 2km Eggs until the event ends on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. There will also be an increased hatch rate of certain Pokémon, such as Pichu and Togepi."

And that's not all...

"Your eggs-traordinary efforts will bring rewards! Every Egg hatched during the event will also include bonus Candy to help you power up your newly hatched Pokémon. Additionally, double Stardust is available throughout the event."

So: what are you waiting for? To get you started, the in-game shop is also packing a load of special boxes to help you get the most out of hatching your Eggs, including Super Incubators and Star Pieces.

While we're on the topic of all things Pokémon Go, we hope you've caught up with the secret hidden in the latest Pokemon Go update. And if you're new to the game - or still building your Pokédex - don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. Well, you do need to Catch 'Em All after all!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST GAMES COMING SOON... 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5 IRL: Inside The Small UK Town That’s Full Of Mysterious Secret Religious Groups
How You Deal With A Break Up Based on Your Star Sign
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza
How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event
Rudimental
Rudimental On Battling Drake For No.1: "It's All About Love"
Actually Useful Everyday Tips If You Feel Tired AF All The Time
8 GIFs That Will Speak To Anyone Secretly Attracted To Their BFF
A Beginner's Guide To Tarot Cards With Kim Kardashian's Psychic
12 Things Everyone Should Know About Sex Before Going To Uni
Madison Beer
Madison Beer Comes Into Her Own on Her Debut International Tour
Recording artist Justin Bieber plays during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 presented by Ruffles at Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber’s New Album Will “Surprise Some Fans”
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Chet Johnson Trolls Helen Briggs
Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs
Ariana Grande performs &#039;Be Alright&#039; during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized
Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Example Has The Answers - MTV
Example Gives Advice On Stinky Housemates To Relationship Troubles
Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello from Swedish House Mafia perform at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on December 8, 2012 in Paris, France
Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Ultra 2018
Khloe Kardashian has no ideas for baby names
Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Claims Her Family Gets Everything For Free

More From Pokemon

Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza
How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event
Detective Pikachu
Detective Pikachu Is Out Now And You're Going To Want All This Free Stuff To Celebrate It
The Walking Dead: Our World
This New Walking Dead Mobile Game Is Pokemon Go With Zombies
Detective Pikachu
Here Are 5 New Things We Just Learned About Detective Pikachu
Pikachu in a hat
You Have Just One Day To Catch This Super Rare Pokémon In Pokémon Go
Dratini in Pokemon Go
How To Catch Dratini In Pokemon Go
Rita Ora Joins DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie And It Sounds Like The Greatest Movie Of All Time
Pokemon Go: We're So Excited This Super Rare Legendary Pokemon is FINALLY Coming
Pokemon Go
There's A Secret Hidden In Pokémon Go And You Won't Believe What It Is
Palkia and Dialga in Pokemon Sun And Moon
How To Get A New Legendary Pokemon For FREE In Pokemon Sun And Moon
Pokemon Go
This New Pokemon Go Trailer Looks So Real It Will Give You Chills
Whismur
You Can Catch These 23 New Pokemon In Pokemon Go Right Now

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets