Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time

As well as the eggciting (sorry!) content coming this Easter, Pokémon Go has something else to keep us busy over the upcoming long weekend.

Mew, the Mythical Psychic-Type Pokémon, will soon start appearing around the world and later on this week - wherever you are in the world - Professor Willow is teaming up with Trainers to help them grab new activities and challenges for bonus in-game rewards. Best of all, some of these rewards will lead Trainers to access "unique storylines" that reveal the mystery behind the Mythical Pokémon, Mew.

Pokemon Go will have you reveal the mystery behind the mythical Pokemon, Mew / The Pokemon Company

"There are two different types of research you can contribute to: Field Research and Special Research," says Niantic, who makes the game. "Gather Field Research tasks by spinning nearby PokéStops, which will give you objectives that include discovering and catching certain Pokémon or engaging with battles, among other things. Special Research may be requested by Professor Willow himself, and will take you on a journey to make important discoveries!"

There's no limit to how much research you do each day, and they vary in difficulty, too, so no matter if you're a beginner or OP, you'll all have something to do… although the harder the task, the greater the reward, obvs.

When Trainers collect seven stamps, they can achieve a Research Breakthrough to receive even greater rewards / Niantic

"Trainers can also earn one stamp per day by completing at least one Field Research task," add Niantic. "When Trainers collect seven stamps, they can achieve a Research Breakthrough to receive even greater rewards—perhaps even an encounter with a Legendary Pokémon!"

While we're on the topic of all things Pokémon Go, we hope you've caught up with the secret hidden in the latest Pokemon Go update. And if you're new to the game - or still building your Pokédex - don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. Well, you do need to Catch 'Em All after all!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx