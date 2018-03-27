Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon

Legendary Pokémon Lugia is coming back to Pokémon Go - but you'd better be quick, as he'll only be catchable for a limited time.

You might remember the tough boss Lugia from last summer, when he was one of the most difficult Legendaries to take down in raid battles. Well, from now until April 2, 2018, Lugia will be back in raid battles, taking the place of Rayquaza - although his time around, he'll have Sky Attack, a boosted flying move.

Legendary Pokemon Lugia has returned to Pokemon Go / Niantic

It won't be an easy feat, of course; you'll need to pal up with several other Trainers in order to control Lugia, who's starring in the upcoming Pokémon movie.

There are also rumours that he might also be available in Shiny form, so bear that in mind, too!

While we're on the topic of all things Pokémon Go, we hope you've caught up with the secret hidden in the latest Pokemon Go update. And if you're new to the game - or still building your Pokédex - don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. Well, you do need to Catch 'Em All after all!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx