Pokemon

Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon

Here's how to catch it.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 11:25

Legendary Pokémon Lugia is coming back to Pokémon Go - but you'd better be quick, as he'll only be catchable for a limited time.

You might remember the tough boss Lugia from last summer, when he was one of the most difficult Legendaries to take down in raid battles. Well, from now until April 2, 2018, Lugia will be back in raid battles, taking the place of Rayquaza - although his time around, he'll have Sky Attack, a boosted flying move.

Legendary Pokemon Lugia has returned to Pokemon Go / Niantic

It won't be an easy feat, of course; you'll need to pal up with several other Trainers in order to control Lugia, who's starring in the upcoming Pokémon movie.

There are also rumours that he might also be available in Shiny form, so bear that in mind, too!

While we're on the topic of all things Pokémon Go, we hope you've caught up with the secret hidden in the latest Pokemon Go update. And if you're new to the game - or still building your Pokédex - don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. Well, you do need to Catch 'Em All after all!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

11 Pokémon Facts That Could Change EVERYTHING

  • "Pokémon’’ is not a Japanese word, but it’s a combination of the two English words ‘’Pocket’’ and ‘’ Monster’’ - a bit like how Tamagotchi means egg and watch. The Japanese love a good portmanteau don’t they?
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Which leads us nicely onto Pikachu, whose name is a combination of the Japanese onomatopoeia for sparkle, pikapika, and the sound of squeaking, which is expressed as chūchū.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 11
  • While we’re on the subject of that little scamp - ‘Pikachu’ literally means ‘crackling squeak’. Whodathunkit.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are based on Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee respectively. Unfortunately, HitmonNorris, HitmonSeagal and HitmonVanDamme were never introduced to the games.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 11
  • Uber is now doing rides for Pokémon Go. While it’s a neat idea for the company to capitalise on the game’s popularity – if you take up the offer then we hope Hitmonchan hits you with a big stick.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 11
  • The master ball has a 1 out of 65536 chance of failing. But don’t let those odds lure you into a false sense of security. If Donald Trump can become the Republican nominee – anything can happen.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 11
  • Pokémon was inspired by bug collecting, from young the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri would collect bugs and trade them with his friends.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Thanks to Pokémon GO a lot of the Americans who’ve been playing the game, has only just learnt how to use the metric system. Next up: Americans learn what autumn is.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • The illustrator Pikachu is the Holy Grail for every Pokémon trading card game collection. In 2013, the card went up for sale for a WHOPPING $100,000 on eBay.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 11
  • This year marks Pokémon’s 20th anniversary. Starting in 1996, when Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan, the world has purchased over 279 million (!) copies of Pokémon games and its spin-offs.
    [YouTube]
    10 of 11
  • Pokémon holds a Guinness world record for most photosensitive epileptic seizures caused by a TV show. The 38TH episode in series one is responsible for this.
    [YouTube]
    11 of 11

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History
Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has A Theory About Who On The Cast Is A Witch
Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5 IRL: Inside The Small UK Town That’s Full Of Mysterious Secret Religious Groups
How You Deal With A Break Up Based on Your Star Sign
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza
How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event
Rudimental
Rudimental On Battling Drake For No.1: "It's All About Love"
Actually Useful Everyday Tips If You Feel Tired AF All The Time
8 GIFs That Will Speak To Anyone Secretly Attracted To Their BFF
A Beginner's Guide To Tarot Cards With Kim Kardashian's Psychic
12 Things Everyone Should Know About Sex Before Going To Uni

More From Pokemon

Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza
How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event
Detective Pikachu
Detective Pikachu Is Out Now And You're Going To Want All This Free Stuff To Celebrate It
The Walking Dead: Our World
This New Walking Dead Mobile Game Is Pokemon Go With Zombies
Detective Pikachu
Here Are 5 New Things We Just Learned About Detective Pikachu
Pikachu in a hat
You Have Just One Day To Catch This Super Rare Pokémon In Pokémon Go
Dratini in Pokemon Go
How To Catch Dratini In Pokemon Go
Rita Ora Joins DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie And It Sounds Like The Greatest Movie Of All Time
Pokemon Go: We're So Excited This Super Rare Legendary Pokemon is FINALLY Coming
Pokemon Go
There's A Secret Hidden In Pokémon Go And You Won't Believe What It Is
Palkia and Dialga in Pokemon Sun And Moon
How To Get A New Legendary Pokemon For FREE In Pokemon Sun And Moon

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Chet Johnson Trolls Helen Briggs
Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs