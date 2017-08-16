Here's How You Can Catch Mewtwo In Pokemon Go Now

You might have heard that trainers in Japan’s Pokémon Go Stadium event in Yokohama, Japan, have recently caught Mewtwo. All good for the people lucky enough to be there, right? But what about the rest of us?!

It’s okay - the Pokémon Company has heard our cries! Mewtwo is coming to all Exclusive Raid Battles soon.

“Exclusive Raid Battles are similar to existing Raid Battles, with a few notable differences. Exclusive raids will periodically appear at Gyms around the world; however, unlike existing raids, Trainers will be invited to join an Exclusive Raid Battle,” says the Pokémon Company.

“To receive an invitation to participate in an Exclusive Raid Battle, Trainers must have successfully completed a raid recently, by defeating the Raid Boss, at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place. The invitations will include advance warning of when the Exclusive Raid will take place, giving them ample time to coordinate with other Trainers before taking on the powerful Raid Boss.”

While Mewtwo is the first Pokémon trainers will encounter in the Exclusive Raid Battles, it won’t be the only one. Soon, other “powerful Pokémon” may also start to hatch from your Raid Eggs.

We’ll also get another catch to catch Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia in Raid Battles from now until the end of August 31, 2017. So get battlin’!

