Here's How You Can Catch Mewtwo In Pokemon Go Now

Mewtwo is coming to a Raid Battle near you.

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 14:05

You might have heard that trainers in Japan’s Pokémon Go Stadium event in Yokohama, Japan, have recently caught Mewtwo. All good for the people lucky enough to be there, right? But what about the rest of us?!

It’s okay - the Pokémon Company has heard our cries! Mewtwo is coming to all Exclusive Raid Battles soon.

Niantic

“Exclusive Raid Battles are similar to existing Raid Battles, with a few notable differences. Exclusive raids will periodically appear at Gyms around the world; however, unlike existing raids, Trainers will be invited to join an Exclusive Raid Battle,” says the Pokémon Company.

“To receive an invitation to participate in an Exclusive Raid Battle, Trainers must have successfully completed a raid recently, by defeating the Raid Boss, at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place. The invitations will include advance warning of when the Exclusive Raid will take place, giving them ample time to coordinate with other Trainers before taking on the powerful Raid Boss.”

31 Pokémon Tattoos That Will Make You Want To Tat ‘Em All

While Mewtwo is the first Pokémon trainers will encounter in the Exclusive Raid Battles, it won’t be the only one. Soon, other “powerful Pokémon” may also start to hatch from your Raid Eggs.

We’ll also get another catch to catch Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia in Raid Battles from now until the end of August 31, 2017. So get battlin’!

Right now in Europe, more super rare pokemon can be found for a limited time - but you've gotta be quick!

Pokémon Go accounts that use third party trackers (and by that, we mean accounts that are already flagged as cheats) won’t be able to see rare Pokémon in scanned areas. But Niantic recently got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

11 Pokémon Facts That Could Change EVERYTHING

  • "Pokémon’’ is not a Japanese word, but it’s a combination of the two English words ‘’Pocket’’ and ‘’ Monster’’ - a bit like how Tamagotchi means egg and watch. The Japanese love a good portmanteau don’t they?
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Which leads us nicely onto Pikachu, whose name is a combination of the Japanese onomatopoeia for sparkle, pikapika, and the sound of squeaking, which is expressed as chūchū.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 11
  • While we’re on the subject of that little scamp - ‘Pikachu’ literally means ‘crackling squeak’. Whodathunkit.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are based on Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee respectively. Unfortunately, HitmonNorris, HitmonSeagal and HitmonVanDamme were never introduced to the games.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 11
  • Uber is now doing rides for Pokémon Go. While it’s a neat idea for the company to capitalise on the game’s popularity – if you take up the offer then we hope Hitmonchan hits you with a big stick.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 11
  • The master ball has a 1 out of 65536 chance of failing. But don’t let those odds lure you into a false sense of security. If Donald Trump can become the Republican nominee – anything can happen.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 11
  • Pokémon was inspired by bug collecting, from young the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri would collect bugs and trade them with his friends.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Thanks to Pokémon GO a lot of the Americans who’ve been playing the game, has only just learnt how to use the metric system. Next up: Americans learn what autumn is.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • The illustrator Pikachu is the Holy Grail for every Pokémon trading card game collection. In 2013, the card went up for sale for a WHOPPING $100,000 on eBay.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 11
  • This year marks Pokémon’s 20th anniversary. Starting in 1996, when Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan, the world has purchased over 279 million (!) copies of Pokémon games and its spin-offs.
    [YouTube]
    10 of 11
  • Pokémon holds a Guinness world record for most photosensitive epileptic seizures caused by a TV show. The 38TH episode in series one is responsible for this.
    [YouTube]
    11 of 11

 

