Pokemon

One Of The Most Popular Pokemon Evs Has Returned To Pokemon Go's Raid Battles

We're so happy this Pokemon has returned - here are all the details on the updated Pokemon Go raids.

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 11:16

Pokémon Go's raids are going to be improved, including the loot you get from them.

In a recent update on the official blog, the developer confirmed it had been "carefully reviewing" feedback from players, and had planned to make a number of changes as a result of it.

Pokemon GO EX raid battles have had a huge update / Niantic

Here's what's changing in EX Raids:

EX Raid Battles, the co-op multiplayer raid that requires an invite to join, will take place most commonly at Gyms found in parks and sponsored locations.

Trainers with a high-level Gym Badge are more likely to be invited to EX Raid Battles taking place at that Gym.

Trainers who have completed a larger number of Raid Battles are more likely to be invited to EX Raid Battles.

EX Raid Battle start times now take into account popular Raid Battle times at that Gym.

Trainers invited to EX Raid Battles will receive an in-game notification if the EX Raid Battle is cancelled.

Trainers will receive Stardust and Premium Raid Passes when an EX Raid Battle is cancelled.

Magikarp has returned! / The Pokemon Company

And that's not all. Trainers will now receive Golden Razz Berries for completing Raid Battles, the numbers of Potions and Revives awarded to Trainers for completing a Raid Battle will decrease slightly (although the quality of Potions will increase), you'll get a better chance of getting Fast and Charged Technical Machines for completing a Tier 3, and Trainers will now receive Stardust for participating in a Raid Battle, whether they win or lose.

And the best news of all? Magikarp is back! YAY!

And if you want more Pokémon Go for your own collection, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

11 Pokémon Facts That Could Change EVERYTHING

  • "Pokémon’’ is not a Japanese word, but it’s a combination of the two English words ‘’Pocket’’ and ‘’ Monster’’ - a bit like how Tamagotchi means egg and watch. The Japanese love a good portmanteau don’t they?
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Which leads us nicely onto Pikachu, whose name is a combination of the Japanese onomatopoeia for sparkle, pikapika, and the sound of squeaking, which is expressed as chūchū.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 11
  • While we’re on the subject of that little scamp - ‘Pikachu’ literally means ‘crackling squeak’. Whodathunkit.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are based on Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee respectively. Unfortunately, HitmonNorris, HitmonSeagal and HitmonVanDamme were never introduced to the games.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 11
  • Uber is now doing rides for Pokémon Go. While it’s a neat idea for the company to capitalise on the game’s popularity – if you take up the offer then we hope Hitmonchan hits you with a big stick.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 11
  • The master ball has a 1 out of 65536 chance of failing. But don’t let those odds lure you into a false sense of security. If Donald Trump can become the Republican nominee – anything can happen.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 11
  • Pokémon was inspired by bug collecting, from young the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri would collect bugs and trade them with his friends.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Thanks to Pokémon GO a lot of the Americans who’ve been playing the game, has only just learnt how to use the metric system. Next up: Americans learn what autumn is.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • The illustrator Pikachu is the Holy Grail for every Pokémon trading card game collection. In 2013, the card went up for sale for a WHOPPING $100,000 on eBay.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 11
  • This year marks Pokémon’s 20th anniversary. Starting in 1996, when Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan, the world has purchased over 279 million (!) copies of Pokémon games and its spin-offs.
    [YouTube]
    10 of 11
  • Pokémon holds a Guinness world record for most photosensitive epileptic seizures caused by a TV show. The 38TH episode in series one is responsible for this.
    [YouTube]
    11 of 11

More From Pokemon

Pokemon Go Raid Battle

One Of The Most Popular Pokemon Evs Has Returned To Pokemon Go's Raid Battles

Pokemon Go Travel

Pokémon Go Travel Has Launched And Trainers Are Catching 3 Billion Pokemon To Celebrate

Harry Potter

A Harry Potter Game Just Like Pokemon Go Is Coming

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Trading Card Game

New Pokemon Cards Have Landed And You're Going To Want Them All

Pokemon Go Raid Battle

Pokemon Go Raids Get HUGE New Bosses

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

Necrozma in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon is Getting A New Mysterious Pokemon

Pokemon Nintendo 2DS

Pokemon-Themed New Nintendo 2DS XL Unveiled & It's The Best Yet

Pikachu in a hat

Pikachu Has Had A Makeover For Pokemon Sun & Moon And He Looks Even More Adorable

Pokemon Go

How To Hatch Eggs Faster In Pokemon Go... For A Limited Time Only

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon

Here’s How To Get All These Mega Pokemon FOR FREE In Pokemon Sun and Moon

Pokemon

Here's How To Catch Pokemon Go's Three New Legendary Pokemon

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Celebrity

From Charlotte Crosby To Kim Kardashian: The Real Cost Of Reality Stars Mega Homes

I’m A Celeb Star Jack Maynard Accused Of Asking A 14-Year-Old Girl For Underwear Shots

Camila Cabello attends the Latin Recording Academy&#039;s 2017 Person Of The Year Gala on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, California

Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges