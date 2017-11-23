One Of The Most Popular Pokemon Evs Has Returned To Pokemon Go's Raid Battles

Pokémon Go's raids are going to be improved, including the loot you get from them.

In a recent update on the official blog, the developer confirmed it had been "carefully reviewing" feedback from players, and had planned to make a number of changes as a result of it.

Pokemon GO EX raid battles have had a huge update / Niantic

Here's what's changing in EX Raids:

EX Raid Battles, the co-op multiplayer raid that requires an invite to join, will take place most commonly at Gyms found in parks and sponsored locations.

Trainers with a high-level Gym Badge are more likely to be invited to EX Raid Battles taking place at that Gym.

Trainers who have completed a larger number of Raid Battles are more likely to be invited to EX Raid Battles.

EX Raid Battle start times now take into account popular Raid Battle times at that Gym.

Trainers invited to EX Raid Battles will receive an in-game notification if the EX Raid Battle is cancelled.

Trainers will receive Stardust and Premium Raid Passes when an EX Raid Battle is cancelled.

Magikarp has returned! / The Pokemon Company

And that's not all. Trainers will now receive Golden Razz Berries for completing Raid Battles, the numbers of Potions and Revives awarded to Trainers for completing a Raid Battle will decrease slightly (although the quality of Potions will increase), you'll get a better chance of getting Fast and Charged Technical Machines for completing a Tier 3, and Trainers will now receive Stardust for participating in a Raid Battle, whether they win or lose.

And the best news of all? Magikarp is back! YAY!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx