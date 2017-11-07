Pokemon Go Raids Get HUGE New Bosses
Pokemon Go has updated its Raid Battles for the first time. Here's everything that's new.
There was no word it was coming, but as well as shaking things up for the first time since raids came into action over the summer, it’s also cut raid times from after egg hatches from 60 minutes to 45 minutes.
We’re not sure what to make of some of the changes (Metapod? Really?!), but it’s good to switch things up and have a bit of variety, right?
Here’s the full updated list:
Tier 1
Ivysaur
Charmeleon
Wartortle
Metapod
Tier 2
Sableye
Magneton
Marowak
Cloyster
Tentacruel
Sandslash
Tier 3
Porygon
Ninetales
Scyther
Omastar
Alakazam
Gengar
Machamp
Tier 4
Poliwrath
Victreebel
Golem
Nidoking
Nidoqueen
Lapras
Tyanitar
Snorlax
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
