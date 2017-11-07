Pokemon Go Raids Get HUGE New Bosses

Pokémon Go has updated its in-game raids.

There was no word it was coming, but as well as shaking things up for the first time since raids came into action over the summer, it’s also cut raid times from after egg hatches from 60 minutes to 45 minutes.

We’re not sure what to make of some of the changes (Metapod? Really?!), but it’s good to switch things up and have a bit of variety, right?

Here’s the full updated list:

Tier 1

Ivysaur

Charmeleon

Wartortle

Metapod

Tier 2

Sableye

Magneton

Marowak

Cloyster

Tentacruel

Sandslash

Tier 3

Porygon

Ninetales

Scyther

Omastar

Alakazam

Gengar

Machamp

Tier 4

Poliwrath

Victreebel

Golem

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Lapras

Tyanitar

Snorlax

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, did you catch the news that Pokémon Go accounts that use third party trackers (and by that, we mean accounts that are already flagged as cheats) won’t be able to see rare Pokémon in scanned areas. But Niantic recently got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame.

