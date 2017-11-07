Pokemon

Pokemon Go Raids Get HUGE New Bosses

Pokemon Go has updated its Raid Battles for the first time. Here's everything that's new.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 12:36

Pokémon Go has updated its in-game raids.

There was no word it was coming, but as well as shaking things up for the first time since raids came into action over the summer, it’s also cut raid times from after egg hatches from 60 minutes to 45 minutes.

Pokemon Go raid battles have had a huge update / Niantic

We’re not sure what to make of some of the changes (Metapod? Really?!), but it’s good to switch things up and have a bit of variety, right?

Here’s the full updated list:

Metapod / The Pokemon Company

Tier 1

Ivysaur

Charmeleon

Wartortle

Metapod

 

Sandslash / The Pokemon Company

Tier 2

Sableye

Magneton

Marowak

Cloyster

Tentacruel

Sandslash

 

Gengar / The Pokemon Company

Tier 3

Porygon

Ninetales

Scyther

Omastar

Alakazam

Gengar

Machamp

 

Snorlax / The Pokemon Company

Tier 4

Poliwrath

Victreebel

Golem

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Lapras

Tyanitar

Snorlax

 

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, did you catch the news that Pokémon Go accounts that use third party trackers (and by that, we mean accounts that are already flagged as cheats) won’t be able to see rare Pokémon in scanned areas. But Niantic recently got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

31 Pokémon Tattoos That Will Make You Want To Tat ‘Em All

Games

Games

Games

Music

