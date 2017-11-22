Pokémon Go Travel Has Launched And Trainers Are Catching 3 Billion Pokemon To Celebrate

Pokémon has launched its new Global Catch Challenge, and released a new video series to celebrate it, called Pokémon Go Travel.

Pokemon Go Travel has launched / Niantic

If you've ever wanted to see the world through the eyes of a Pokémon Trainer, you can join a group of superstar Trainers from around the world, IHasCupquake, Coisa de Nerd, and Rachel Quirico. They're going to Japan to host the first-ever Global Catch Challenge.

"Ever since Pokémon GO launched, we've loved hearing stories of Trainers venturing abroad and playing together with new friends from different countries," states Pokémon's latest blog. "That's what inspired us to create Pokémon GO Travel, a new video series to see the world through the eyes of a Pokémon Trainer."

Together, the team attempted to catch 3 billion - yes, 3 billion! - Pokémon in just seven days. How do they get on? Well, you'd better watch the video to find out more...

The Global Catch Challenge starts now and concludes with a special celebration at the Pokémon Go Safari Zone event in Tottori, Japan, on November 26, 2017.

Did you know that there's been a clamp down on Pokémon Go cheaters? They'll now get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go for your own collection, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!



- By Vikki Blake @_vixx