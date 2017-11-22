Pokemon

Pokémon Go Travel Has Launched And Trainers Are Catching 3 Billion Pokemon To Celebrate

See life through the eyes of a superstar Trainer in Pokemon's Global Catch Challenge.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 14:54

Pokémon has launched its new Global Catch Challenge, and released a new video series to celebrate it, called Pokémon Go Travel.

Pokemon Go Travel has launched / Niantic

If you've ever wanted to see the world through the eyes of a Pokémon Trainer, you can join a group of superstar Trainers from around the world, IHasCupquake, Coisa de Nerd, and Rachel Quirico. They're going to Japan to host the first-ever Global Catch Challenge.

Announcing Pokémon GO Travel and the Global Catch Challenge

"Ever since Pokémon GO launched, we've loved hearing stories of Trainers venturing abroad and playing together with new friends from different countries," states Pokémon's latest blog. "That's what inspired us to create Pokémon GO Travel, a new video series to see the world through the eyes of a Pokémon Trainer."

Together, the team attempted to catch 3 billion - yes, 3 billion! - Pokémon in just seven days. How do they get on? Well, you'd better watch the video to find out more...

The Global Catch Challenge starts now and concludes with a special celebration at the Pokémon Go Safari Zone event in Tottori, Japan, on November 26, 2017.

Did you know that there's been a clamp down on Pokémon Go cheaters? They'll now get a mark of shame.

And if you want more Pokémon Go for your own collection, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!


- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

11 Pokémon Facts That Could Change EVERYTHING

  • "Pokémon’’ is not a Japanese word, but it’s a combination of the two English words ‘’Pocket’’ and ‘’ Monster’’ - a bit like how Tamagotchi means egg and watch. The Japanese love a good portmanteau don’t they?
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Which leads us nicely onto Pikachu, whose name is a combination of the Japanese onomatopoeia for sparkle, pikapika, and the sound of squeaking, which is expressed as chūchū.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 11
  • While we’re on the subject of that little scamp - ‘Pikachu’ literally means ‘crackling squeak’. Whodathunkit.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are based on Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee respectively. Unfortunately, HitmonNorris, HitmonSeagal and HitmonVanDamme were never introduced to the games.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 11
  • Uber is now doing rides for Pokémon Go. While it’s a neat idea for the company to capitalise on the game’s popularity – if you take up the offer then we hope Hitmonchan hits you with a big stick.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 11
  • The master ball has a 1 out of 65536 chance of failing. But don’t let those odds lure you into a false sense of security. If Donald Trump can become the Republican nominee – anything can happen.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 11
  • Pokémon was inspired by bug collecting, from young the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri would collect bugs and trade them with his friends.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Thanks to Pokémon GO a lot of the Americans who’ve been playing the game, has only just learnt how to use the metric system. Next up: Americans learn what autumn is.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • The illustrator Pikachu is the Holy Grail for every Pokémon trading card game collection. In 2013, the card went up for sale for a WHOPPING $100,000 on eBay.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 11
  • This year marks Pokémon’s 20th anniversary. Starting in 1996, when Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan, the world has purchased over 279 million (!) copies of Pokémon games and its spin-offs.
    [YouTube]
    10 of 11
  • Pokémon holds a Guinness world record for most photosensitive epileptic seizures caused by a TV show. The 38TH episode in series one is responsible for this.
    [YouTube]
    11 of 11

