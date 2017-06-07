Pokemon

These Classic Pokémon Games Are Coming To 3DS And The Nostalgia Is Real

Remember these?

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 12:15

Pokémon Gold and Silver are coming to the Nintendo 3DS.

The games (which are technically old enough to buy alcohol now, having originally released in 1999!) came out initially in Japan on the Game Boy Color, but didn’t make it to the UK until 2001.

Nintendo
The retro titles will be available from the 22 September (yes, the same day Pokken Tournament DX arrives on Nintendo Switch) on the 3DS Virtual Console, and will look just like they did on the original Game Boy Color screens - amazing!

HIT PLAY TO SEE JUST TATTOO OF US'S CHARLOTTE AND BEAR PLAY GUESS THE POKEMON!

Like virtual versions of other Pokémon classics like Red and Blue, you’ll be able to Link Trade and Battle with friends, as well as use the Pokémon Bank, just like Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the new updated Pokemon games landing in November.

Nintendo
“In addition, these titles will also be compatible with the Time Capsule function, which allows players to Link Trade Pokémon in Pokémon Centers”, says The Pokemon Company, so you can keep your favourite Pokémon by your side providing it appears in compatible games (Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue, or Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition).

Need more info? Us, too! We don’t have too long to wait, though, as we’ll hopefully get more deets during the E3 Nintendo Spotlight livestream at 5pm on Tuesday, 13 June.

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, have you played Magikarp Jump yet? The free game, out now on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, does exactly what it says on the tin: the aim of the game is to get the Magikarp to “soar as high as possible”.

In other recent Poké news, here's how Niantic is cracking down BIG TIME on Pokemon Go cheaters who use third party tracking apps.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

