Pokémon Quest: Everything You Need To Know About The New Minecraft-Like Mobile Game

There's a new Pokemon game out now for your phone! Here are all the details.

Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 12:29

Pokémon Quest is now out on the App Store and Google Play.

The brand new Pokémon mobile game, said to be a "rambunctious action RPG", first released in May on Nintendo Switch.

PokÃ©mon Quest is now out on the App Store and Google Play / Game Freak Inc.

Pokémon Quest takes players across Tumblecube Island, where everything’s a cube. Travel the length and breadth of the island hunting for treasure, battling with wild Pokémon, discovering unexplored territories, and even cooking tasty treats to tempt new Pokémon to join your party.

Gameplay features of Pokémon Quest include battle by tapping, befriending many Pokémon, create your Pokémon dream team, and customising your base camp with cute and fun collectibles that not only look good, but can provide in-game benefits.

Pokémon Quest is out now for free for Android and Apple devices. It also features in-app purchases, so be careful and get permission from whoever pays the bill!

And if you're new to Pokémon's other amazing mobile game, Pokémon Go - or still building your Pokédex - don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that Pokemon GO is officially good for you?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

11 Pokémon Facts That Could Change EVERYTHING

  • "Pokémon’’ is not a Japanese word, but it’s a combination of the two English words ‘’Pocket’’ and ‘’ Monster’’ - a bit like how Tamagotchi means egg and watch. The Japanese love a good portmanteau don’t they?
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Which leads us nicely onto Pikachu, whose name is a combination of the Japanese onomatopoeia for sparkle, pikapika, and the sound of squeaking, which is expressed as chūchū.
    [YouTube]
    2 of 11
  • While we’re on the subject of that little scamp - ‘Pikachu’ literally means ‘crackling squeak’. Whodathunkit.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee are based on Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee respectively. Unfortunately, HitmonNorris, HitmonSeagal and HitmonVanDamme were never introduced to the games.
    [YouTube]
    4 of 11
  • Uber is now doing rides for Pokémon Go. While it’s a neat idea for the company to capitalise on the game’s popularity – if you take up the offer then we hope Hitmonchan hits you with a big stick.
    [YouTube]
    5 of 11
  • The master ball has a 1 out of 65536 chance of failing. But don’t let those odds lure you into a false sense of security. If Donald Trump can become the Republican nominee – anything can happen.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 11
  • Pokémon was inspired by bug collecting, from young the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri would collect bugs and trade them with his friends.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Thanks to Pokémon GO a lot of the Americans who’ve been playing the game, has only just learnt how to use the metric system. Next up: Americans learn what autumn is.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • The illustrator Pikachu is the Holy Grail for every Pokémon trading card game collection. In 2013, the card went up for sale for a WHOPPING $100,000 on eBay.
    [YouTube]
    9 of 11
  • This year marks Pokémon’s 20th anniversary. Starting in 1996, when Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan, the world has purchased over 279 million (!) copies of Pokémon games and its spin-offs.
    [YouTube]
    10 of 11
  • Pokémon holds a Guinness world record for most photosensitive epileptic seizures caused by a TV show. The 38TH episode in series one is responsible for this.
    [YouTube]
    11 of 11

 

