Pokémon Quest: Everything You Need To Know About The New Minecraft-Like Mobile Game

Pokémon Quest is now out on the App Store and Google Play.

The brand new Pokémon mobile game, said to be a "rambunctious action RPG", first released in May on Nintendo Switch.

PokÃ©mon Quest is now out on the App Store and Google Play / Game Freak Inc.

Pokémon Quest takes players across Tumblecube Island, where everything’s a cube. Travel the length and breadth of the island hunting for treasure, battling with wild Pokémon, discovering unexplored territories, and even cooking tasty treats to tempt new Pokémon to join your party.

Gameplay features of Pokémon Quest include battle by tapping, befriending many Pokémon, create your Pokémon dream team, and customising your base camp with cute and fun collectibles that not only look good, but can provide in-game benefits.

Pokémon Quest is out now for free for Android and Apple devices. It also features in-app purchases, so be careful and get permission from whoever pays the bill!

And if you're new to Pokémon's other amazing mobile game, Pokémon Go - or still building your Pokédex - don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that Pokemon GO is officially good for you?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx