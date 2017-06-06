Pokken Tournament

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

Very Pokemon! Such battles! Many tournaments!

Rebecca May
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 16:17

Nintendo has just announced a new Pokemon fighting game: Pokken Tournament DX!

Nintendo
The new Pokemon fighting game will be the first Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch console – and it promises to bring you more Pokemon battle nostalgia than you can shake a Joy-Con at.

WANT MORE POKEMON? HIT PLAY TO SEE JUST TATTOO OF US'S CHARLOTTE & BEAR PLAY GUESS THE POKEMON!

Now on the Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to take the Pokemon battles of awesome Wii U fighting game Pokken Tournament out and about with you thanks to the carry-anywhere Nintendo Switch.

The new Pokken Tournament DX will also feature five new playable Pokemon! Adding to the existing 16 Wii U lineup of fighters will be Darkrai, Scizor, Empoleon, and Croagunk, as well as Decidueye from Pokemon Sun & Moon.

Nintendo
Three v three team battles have also been added to the original game, as well as online ranked matches and friend-only group matches.

Pokken Tournament DX will launch on September 22nd 2017 for Nintendo Switch.

If you can’t wait until then, the game will be playable at E3, the world’s leading games event, and will be part of a tournament which will be livestreamed during the show – so you can watch all the action from home!

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

Latest News

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Women

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad 2 Is Coming SOONER Than You Think

Selena Gomez Has Said Actual Words About Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

Your Weekly Horoscopes | 6th June - 12th June 2017

Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan

Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Want To Sleep In A Tree House Hanging From A Crane? You’re In Luck.

Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Despicable Me 3

Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017

Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home

These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd

The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

More From Pokken Tournament

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Celebrity

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy