New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX
Very Pokemon! Such battles! Many tournaments!
Nintendo has just announced a new Pokemon fighting game: Pokken Tournament DX!The new Pokemon fighting game will be the first Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch console – and it promises to bring you more Pokemon battle nostalgia than you can shake a Joy-Con at.
Now on the Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to take the Pokemon battles of awesome Wii U fighting game Pokken Tournament out and about with you thanks to the carry-anywhere Nintendo Switch.
The new Pokken Tournament DX will also feature five new playable Pokemon! Adding to the existing 16 Wii U lineup of fighters will be Darkrai, Scizor, Empoleon, and Croagunk, as well as Decidueye from Pokemon Sun & Moon.Three v three team battles have also been added to the original game, as well as online ranked matches and friend-only group matches.
Pokken Tournament DX will launch on September 22nd 2017 for Nintendo Switch.
If you can’t wait until then, the game will be playable at E3, the world’s leading games event, and will be part of a tournament which will be livestreamed during the show – so you can watch all the action from home!
