Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

The Pokémon Company has revealed a buttload of new features coming to Pokkén Tournament DX.

First up? Online Team Battles Team Battles will be available for you to play with your besties online. Select from your three favourite Pokémon each, and then head into battle to battle other players.

A whole load of new features are coming to Pokken Tournament DX. / The Pokemon Company

But that’s not all. “Official groups from Pokkén Tournament DX will be open in the Group Match online battle mode,” says The Pokémon Company. “Coming soon after the update, there will be official Group Matches where players can battle to receive new special titles.”

And along with “enhanced experience” (code for other unspecified adjustments designed to improve gameplay), there’s also Record Pokémon Movements, a new ability to record new movements you learn in Free Training to implement in your battles. You’ll be able to “control the opposing Pokémon and record its movements so you can play them back when you’re training to help improve your skills.”

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx