Pokken Tournament

Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

These new features are coming to Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament DX and we are so hyped.

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 16:56

The Pokémon Company has revealed a buttload of new features coming to Pokkén Tournament DX.

First up? Online Team Battles Team Battles will be available for you to play with your besties online. Select from your three favourite Pokémon each, and then head into battle to battle other players.

A whole load of new features are coming to Pokken Tournament DX. / The Pokemon Company

But that’s not all. “Official groups from Pokkén Tournament DX will be open in the Group Match online battle mode,” says The Pokémon Company. “Coming soon after the update, there will be official Group Matches where players can battle to receive new special titles.”

And along with “enhanced experience” (code for other unspecified adjustments designed to improve gameplay), there’s also Record Pokémon Movements, a new ability to record new movements you learn in Free Training to implement in your battles. You’ll be able to “control the opposing Pokémon and record its movements so you can play them back when you’re training to help improve your skills.”

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, Pokémon Go accounts that are already flagged as cheats won’t be able to see rare Pokémon in scanned areas. But Niantic recently got down to srs bsns and now all cheaters will get a mark of shame. 

And if you want more Pokémon Go, check out this hack to grab yourself some super rare Pokemon!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

Latest News

Confessions Of Proud Lazy People

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Fights For This Love In The Stylish 'Heavy' Video

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

Alma

From Idols to 'Chasing Highs', Here Are 12 Things You Need to Know About Alma

Women Are Using #MeToo To Highlight The Extent Of The Sexual Harassment Problem

Every Time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Was Your Ultimate Fashion Icon

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Celebs Who Will Make You Feel Better About Being Lazy

Stefflon Don - Press Pic

From Co-Directing to Choreography, Stefflon Don Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hurtin' Me' Video

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Did Scott Disick Just Accidentally Confirm This Kardashian Family Pregnancy?

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Camila Cabello Stans Demi Lovato's New Album As Much As We Do

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Is Forced To CHASE After Gareth Who Bails On His Tattoo During Toilet Break

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran ‘Hit By A Car In Cycling Accident’ As His Tour Is Potentially Put On Hold

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Harry Styles Has Made An Unexpected Fashion Decision That Will Go Down In History

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

Taylor Swift Films New Music Video In Kentish Town Kebab Shop

More From Pokken Tournament

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Every Big New Video Game To Play In September 2017

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning