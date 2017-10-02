Politics

Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Victims Of The Las Vegas Concert Shooting

"We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is - terrorism."

More than 50 people have been killed and over 500 are said to be injured following a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The gunman has been named by police as Stephen Paddock and is thought to have opened fire on the crowd from the window of his room at a nearby hotel as they watched a performance from country musicial Jason Aldean.

This is now the worst mass shooting in US history and among those sharing their horror and condolences at these terrible events online are celebrities and influential figures alike. 

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these awful events.

