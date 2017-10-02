Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Victims Of The Las Vegas Concert Shooting

More than 50 people have been killed and over 500 are said to be injured following a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The gunman has been named by police as Stephen Paddock and is thought to have opened fire on the crowd from the window of his room at a nearby hotel as they watched a performance from country musicial Jason Aldean.

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

This is now the worst mass shooting in US history and among those sharing their horror and condolences at these terrible events online are celebrities and influential figures alike.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZvRZnogBrI/

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

It sickens me the ease in which a TERRORIST can be sold a GUN. Is the ease really worth all these lives ?! This needs to stop. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

This isn't the first shooting, and not the first deaths. Regardless he is a terrorist. Shame on him, not just on gun laws. https://t.co/snyWOesJqF — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

Horrified.

This is not normal. And this is not something we should become accustomed to living with. Living in fear... — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas. No words.💔 Victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. This is absolutely horrific and devastating. — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 2, 2017

heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting in vegas, friends & families (strangers included)…breaks my heart to see earth like this — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) October 2, 2017

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

I can't believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! 😩My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you! 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 2, 2017

No words. Just grief, sadness, and the never-ending attempt to make sense of something utterly senseless. Love to all in Las Vegas. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers 🙏 #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these awful events.