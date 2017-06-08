Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More
Best election Twitter trend the world has EVER seen...
IT’S OFFICIALLY ELECTION DAY which means all around the UK millions of people are trotting down to their local polling stations to vote on what will become of Britain’s future.People? Sorry, did we say people?
That was a paw turn of phrase... cos people are not the only proud British citizens trotting their way down to polling stations to cast their votes.... there’s been a fantastic turnout among dogs today.In fact #dogsatpollingstations is now trending on Twitter, AND IT IS MAKING US ALL PROUD TO BE ALIVE. Here are some of our fave canine voters...
Go on Rufus you old devil:
Here’s another civilian exercising his right to vote in his best black beret. Very Christina Aguilera:
Poor Buttons hasn’t been the same since she voted against Brexit:
Mabel definitely knows her best angles… woof:
There’s no messing around with this chappie:
CAN WE VOTE FOR SPROCKET THIS ELECTION?:
And there are SO many more...
Basically if you have a dog, please take it with you to your local polling station when you vote and join this fantastic Twitter trend.
And don’t forget guys, you have until 10pm tonight to cast your election vote… GO FORTH AND TICK A BALLOT BOX. You’d be barking mad not to (terrible).Now why not catch up on the very latest from Celeb Land with MTV News...
