The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

The result of the 2017 general election might be more surprising even than Theresa May's revelation that when she's feeling a bit naughty, she likes to run free through fields of wheat, but while we wait to see exactly how things are going to pan out, here's a few of the funniest tweets that sum up this election campaign.

Because let's be honest, it's been quite the journey.

"Never have I ever ran through a field of wheat" pic.twitter.com/TEUfVmcLtQ — Jennifer Agnew (@jen_agnew) June 7, 2017

BORIS JOHNSON ASKED A FORTUNE TELLER FOR A PREDICTION AND THIS HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/u8oGKPSThm — Alan White (@aljwhite) June 7, 2017

When you're out with the lads and get back in the taxi after a tactical vom. pic.twitter.com/oaDjyVBhie — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) June 7, 2017

This picture looks like Tim Farron has just saved the earth from a giant asteroid in the worst Michael Bay film ever pic.twitter.com/uVT1LqX2md — Alan White (@aljwhite) May 9, 2017

It's the remix to ignition

Hot and fresh out the kitchen

4,000 homes for rough sleepers

And you won't have to pay for tuition pic.twitter.com/rLQnJ3Kjdp — amy (@amyp0tter) May 13, 2017

Top tip: reduce the Tory majority by sitting in your car at the polling station beeping your horn suddenly at the elderly. 📯👴💔🚑☠️👍 — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) June 8, 2017

'She said she wasn't going to call a general election'

Theresa May: pic.twitter.com/prWcL2qAou — Kath (@thatgirlkath) April 18, 2017

"I love these tasty human potato sticks"



"Chips, Theresa, they are called..."



"STRONG AND STABLE POTATO STICKS" pic.twitter.com/XQfJoJCPZi — Parker (@panoparker) May 2, 2017

Oh my word, that placard 😂 pic.twitter.com/sot41StYC8 — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) June 6, 2017

Me and you: *go on two dates*

You: *dont text me for a day*

Me: pic.twitter.com/pyD5BNjHrF — Jack May (@JackO_May) June 1, 2017

Every single one of these men from last night's Question Time would keep your ball if it landed in their garden. pic.twitter.com/6IECU6P70G — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 3, 2017

"we've had reports of you doing it again mrs May. we can see the wheat on your shoes" pic.twitter.com/pE4uFk65Q1 — wager (@failednostalgia) June 6, 2017

"So Charlie got the Chocolate factory, and he found out that they paid NO CORPORATION TAX" pic.twitter.com/EFpizJIChA — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 21, 2017

Jeremy Paxman telling a joke:



‘Knock, knock.’

‘Who’s there?’

‘I’LL ASK THE QUESTIONS. NOW I PUT IT TO YOU AGAIN: KNOCK, KNOCK.’ — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) May 29, 2017

CAROLINE! THAT WAS THE LAST OF THE ELECTION FUND! https://t.co/yY1FX7N3yI — Green Party (@TheGreenParty) June 7, 2017

The year is 2032. Great Britain holds a referendum every three seconds. The country is ankle deep in ballot papers. Biros are currency. — Stu. (@dysondoc) March 13, 2017

Use this guide if you're confused by the muggle voting system.



Slytherin : blue

Gryffindor : red

Ravenclaw : yellow

Hufflepuff : green — Mat Wall (@matwall) June 7, 2017

The latest YouGov poll results speak for themselveshttps://t.co/uzy5qA79ir pic.twitter.com/9t3Ies78mE — The Poke (@ThePoke) June 7, 2017

turned on the BBC and i forgot how absoloutely mental the election graphics packages are. this man is in PS2 Parliament pic.twitter.com/JMwpmL1PGd — j a c k s o n (@headfallsoff) June 8, 2017

Here's Dimbleby not realising his mic was up and accidentally saying "bloody hell" when the results came in #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/sgP4E5DCW5 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 9, 2017

If Theresa May was a meal deal pic.twitter.com/Hdfk0YHYI1 — K. (@KieranHarris7) June 8, 2017

Exit poll be like pic.twitter.com/bLf1ygjwVO — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) June 8, 2017

Just a word of warning on exit polls. This was the RSVP list to my last birthday.



ATTENDING: 106

MAYBE: 52

ACTUALLY TURNED UP: Dean. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) June 8, 2017

What it looks like to be left on 'read'. pic.twitter.com/d65T8aX3b6 — Charlotte Martin (@iamcharmar) June 8, 2017

Never piss off wheat farmers in key marginals — Martha Gill (@Martha_Gill) June 8, 2017

Morning! No, you didn't dream it. I stood on a stage with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. (And I did a dab). #anewdawnhasbroken pic.twitter.com/Qj4Gk2Fqzi — Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017

In case our oversees friends are curious about what's happening in British politics: pic.twitter.com/ZjhQOpYH2d — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) June 9, 2017

Nightmare for Theresa May - check out the wardrobe colour clash with Elmo the Muppet #Vote2017 pic.twitter.com/gUJQueWdQw — The Poke (@ThePoke) June 9, 2017

If you zoom in on Nick Clegg you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks. pic.twitter.com/nKDQCY9US7 — Danny O'Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) June 9, 2017

That's a nice parliament you've got there. Be a shame if someone...HUNG IT#hungparliament #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/VCzJijaOEY — Tony Hipwell (@HIPsince1980) June 9, 2017

Get yourself a girl that looks at you the way George Osborne looks at exit polls. pic.twitter.com/qZjQHkZLht — Simon Parkin (@SimonParkin) June 8, 2017

George Osborne, openly gleeful: "The worst thing she's done in her life is no longer running through a wheat field" — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) June 9, 2017

Every fox in the county rn pic.twitter.com/ilHlC9q9gd — JackGarv (@jackg4rvin) June 8, 2017

I better stop making jokes about May in case she ends up as my editor by September. — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 8, 2017

Theresa May has just to gone to Buckingham Palace to ask The Queen for a new exit poll. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) June 8, 2017

“What’s the naughtiest thing I’ve ever done? Oh, probably when I called a vanity election and took the British public for granted.” pic.twitter.com/VLxeibS4Ey — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) June 9, 2017

Teresa May is Margaret Thatcher's final horcrux — AJ (@Alan_Kabia) June 7, 2017

Tbh if we could've voted for Twitter for PM, we would've at this point because lol.