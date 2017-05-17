Politics

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision

Josh Pappenheim
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 10:38

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll probably have noticed that there’s a little thing called the general election coming up. But, while everyone’s waxing lyrical about the economy and Trident, let’s not forget that each party has a very real impact on mental health policy in the UK. So, to help out, we’ve taken a look through the parties’ past and present manifestos to find out what they think about mental health...

Conservative

The Tories have, in recent history, supported ‘austerity’, a system where public spending is limited so the UK can pay off its national debt (think spending less on food, or vital medicine, so you can pay off an optional credit card). However, Theresa May has pledged to ‘shake up’ mental health policy if she’s re-elected, promising to make sure mental health issues cannot be discriminated against in the workplace, introduce mental health workers in schools, and employ 10,000 more staff by 2020. This all sounds great, but seeing as Theresa May has had two opportunities to address these issues in the budget, and has previously chosen to cut NHS spending - which disproportionately affects mental health care -, hardly inspire confidence.

Aftermath / Shady / Interscope

Labour

Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership has been under immense scrutiny since day one, for his return to radical leftism and focus on increasing public spending. But what does that mean for your mental health? Well, in the past, Jeremy Corbyn has introduced (then abolished) a minister for mental health. His statement on Mental Health Day also indicated he would increase funding for mental health services aimed at under-18s, and in general he believes in increasing funding for the NHS, which would likely affect mental health services. But the big question is: how? Well, Corbyn will increase taxation to fund his public spending, saying he’ll tax one million more high earners at the top rate (45% in you earn over £80,000), and make businesses pay a little more, leading to an extra £4.5bn for the NHS.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats, led by Tim Farron, have yet to release a manifesto for their 2017 election campaign. However, based on their last manifesto, their attitude to mental health is largely positive. They want to establish a ‘world leading mental health research fund’, ensure that there are maximum waiting times for people seeking mental health treatment, and make sure employers promote ‘wellbeing’. We’ll have to wait and see what policies Tim Farron announces in the coming weeks, but they’re likely to be largely supportive of those with mental health issues, in word and action.

NBC

Scottish National Party

Scotland’s numero uno political party also has a pretty good track record when it comes to mental health, and since coming to power in 2015 they’ve increased spending by 40%. They are also ardent supporters of maximum waiting times for mental health treatment, and have consistently increased staff numbers to make sure everyone can get help fast. They even have the first (and, so far, only) dedicated Mental Health Minister in the UK, so they really take it seriously!

Plaid Cymru

In the 2016 Welsh Assembly elections, Plaid Cyrmu made a number of mental health pledges, including: increasing spending and therapists to grant greater access, funding research into alternative therapeutic models of treatment, and supporting the ‘time to change’ initiative, tackling workplace discrimination on the grounds of mental health. Decent stuff.

Paramount Pictures

UKIP

Ukip may not be famous for much more than taking us out of the EU, but they also have some mental health policies. They want to keep the NHS free at the point of delivery, fight the stigma around mental health, and end ATOS work capability tests, meaning it would be easier to seek work discharge for mental health issues. But, only if you’re (what Ukip consider to be) British. So. Not that great.

So, there you have it. Six political parties. Six different views on mental health. The choice is yours!

- Words by Josh Pappenheim

No idea how to register to vote? Sophie Kasaei's here to show you how...

Latest News

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision

Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'

Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral

Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews

Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes

EXCLUSIVE! Go Behind The Scenes Of Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato's 'No Promises' Video

Megan McKenna 'To Star In Own Reality Show' As She Attempts To Become A Country Sensation

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Talks ‘Awkward’ Reunion With Ex Aaron Chalmers In Tignes - EXCLUSIVE

Zahida Allen slams Scotty T for ditching Sarah Goodhart for Abbie Holborn

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen SLAMS Scotty T For 'Jumping Into Bed' With Abbie Holborn After 'Acting Couply' With BFF Sarah Goodhart - EXCLUSIVE

Cool Stuff You Never Knew About Your Vagina

23 Unrealistic Expectations That Reality Stars Have Given Us About Summer

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Almost Had A Completely Different Cast

This Video Of Kendall Jenner Falling Off A Bike Is Already The Highlight Of Some People’s Year

A Wish List for 13 Reasons Why Season 2

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

More From Politics

Life

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision

How To Register To Vote In The General Election With Sophie Kasaei

Politics

How To Register To Vote With Sophie Kasaei | MTV News

First-Timer's Guide: How To Vote In the 2017 General Election

Companies Now HAVE To Publish Their Gender Pay Gaps: Here's Why That's So Important

Your Periods Are Funding An Anti-Abortion Charity... Here's How

Life

London's Tube Stations Share Messages Of Unity Following Westminster Terror Attack

Life

Celebrities React To The Terror Attack At Westminster In London

Life

Scarlett Johansson Just Threw MAJOR Shade At Ivanka Trump

Life

13 Unintentionally Sexist Things You Didn't Realise You Were Doing

Life

Wearing Makeup And More Stuff You Can Do And Still Be A Feminist

Life

11 People Being WAY More Sexist Than They Are Giving Themselves Credit For

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Left 'Shaking' In Sex Trafficking Ordeal After Airport Security Fear The Worst

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

7 Reality Stars Who Cheated On Their Partner On The SAME Show

Celebrity

This Is How Much Kyle Christie’s Incredible Surgery Transformation Is Worth