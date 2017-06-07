Why YOU Should Vote On June 8th With Bastille, Tinashe, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear And More

Voting might not sound particularly sexy, but who governs the UK for the next five years is going to affect pretty much every single area of your life, so you're probably going to want to have a say in who that person is.

And y'know what? Voting is way sexier than not being able to get a doctor's appointment to treat that STI for two weeks - itself just one of the hundreds of things that could be affected by policy implemented as a result of this very election.

Still not convinced? A few friends including Bastille, Tinashe, PVRIS and the Geordie Shore lot are here to share a few thoughts on why you NEED to vote in the general election on Thursday June 8th...

