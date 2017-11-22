Post Malone and 21 Savage Release Their Highly Anticipated 'rockstar' Music Video

Few could have predicted exactly how successful Post Malone would be in 2017. Not only did he score his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit 'Congratulations' but his debut album Stoney has been certified 2x Platinum in the US and Silver in the UK.

And, on top of all of that, the 'White Iverson' rapper has just released the video for his hit single 'rockstar'

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. AFTER MONTHS OF WAITING, THE 'ROCKSTAR' VISUAL IS ACTUALLY OUT.

Post Malone uploaded the video onto his YouTube account this morning. The clip opens with a Parental Advisory warning and it's easy to tell why. Dressed all in white, Post and his own army slay a legion of black-suited men with samurai swords.

The visual ends with Post and 21 Savage standing dripping in the blood of their defeated opponents.

'rockstar' is the lead single from Post Malone's upcoming second album Beerbongs & Bentleys. Since its release in September, it has not only topped the UK Singles chart for three weeks but it has also been Number 1 in the US for six weeks.

Not only that but the huge single has also been streamed over 417 million times on Spotify alone.

With its video out now, we have no doubt that its unprecedented success will continue to grow.

[Getty]

Beerbongs & Bentleys is out on December 1st.

We cannot wait to hear it all in full next week!

Words: Sam Prance

