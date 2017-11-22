Post Malone and 21 Savage Release Their Highly Anticipated 'rockstar' Music Video
Few could have predicted exactly how successful Post Malone would be in 2017. Not only did he score his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit 'Congratulations' but his debut album Stoney has been certified 2x Platinum in the US and Silver in the UK.
And, on top of all of that, the 'White Iverson' rapper has just released the video for his hit single 'rockstar'
Yeah, yeah
Mm-mmm
Yeah
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it
Yeah, we made it
They was never friendly, yeah
Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah
And I know I sound dramatic, yeah
But I know I had to have it, yeah
For the money, I'm a savage, yeah
I be itching like a addict, yeah
I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah
But they didn't know me last year, yeah
Everyone wanna act like they important
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
But all that mean nothing when I saw my dog
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everyone counting on me, drop the ball
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everything costing like I'm at the bottom, yeah, yeah
If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky
How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?
Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side
Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
I was patient, yeah, oh
I was patient, aye, oh
Now I can scream that we made it
Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations
Young nigga, young nigga, graduation
I pick up the rock and I ball, baby
I'm looking for someone to call, baby
But right now, I got a situation
Nothing but old Ben-Ben Franklins
Big rings, champagne
My life is like a ball game
But instead, I'm in the trap though
Pot so big, call it Super Bowl
Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls
Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post
Malone, I got a play on my phone, aye
You know what I'm on, aye
Huncho Houdini is gone, aye
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. AFTER MONTHS OF WAITING, THE 'ROCKSTAR' VISUAL IS ACTUALLY OUT.
Post Malone uploaded the video onto his YouTube account this morning. The clip opens with a Parental Advisory warning and it's easy to tell why. Dressed all in white, Post and his own army slay a legion of black-suited men with samurai swords.
The visual ends with Post and 21 Savage standing dripping in the blood of their defeated opponents.
'rockstar' is the lead single from Post Malone's upcoming second album Beerbongs & Bentleys. Since its release in September, it has not only topped the UK Singles chart for three weeks but it has also been Number 1 in the US for six weeks.
Not only that but the huge single has also been streamed over 417 million times on Spotify alone.
With its video out now, we have no doubt that its unprecedented success will continue to grow.
Beerbongs & Bentleys is out on December 1st.
We cannot wait to hear it all in full next week!
Words: Sam Prance
