Post Malone and 21 Savage Score Their First UK Number 1 Single

After making a huge name for himself in the UK, US and all around the world with hit singles like 'White Iverson', 'Deja Vu' and 'Congratulations' plus his critically acclaimed debut album Stoney, Post Malone has just scored his first UK Number 1 single.

Not to mention, 21 Savage has too. The two artists' hit collaboration 'Rockstar' is the biggest single in the UK this week.

View the lyrics Mm-mmm

Yeah, yeah

Mm-mmm

Yeah



My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it

Yeah, we made it



They was never friendly, yeah

Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah

And I know I sound dramatic, yeah

But I know I had to have it, yeah

For the money, I'm a savage, yeah

I be itching like a addict, yeah

I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah

But they didn't know me last year, yeah

Everyone wanna act like they important

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

But all that mean nothing when I saw my dog

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everyone counting on me, drop the ball

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everything costing like I'm at the bottom, yeah, yeah

If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky

How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?

Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side

Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes



My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look we made it

Yeah, we made it



I was patient, yeah, oh

I was patient, aye, oh

Now I can scream that we made it

Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations

Young nigga, young nigga, graduation

I pick up the rock and I ball, baby

I'm looking for someone to call, baby

But right now, I got a situation

Nothing but old Ben-Ben Franklins

Big rings, champagne

My life is like a ball game

But instead, I'm in the trap though

Pot so big, call it Super Bowl

Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls

Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post

Malone, I got a play on my phone, aye

You know what I'm on, aye

Huncho Houdini is gone, aye



My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look we made it

Yeah, we made it



Hey, hey

Hey, hey

Hey, hey

Post Malone and 21 Savage overtake Sam Smith who drops to Number 2 with his new single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 Camila Cabello rises to Number 3 with her third Top 40 hit this year 'Havana', Dua Lipa falls a place to Number 4 with her smash 'New Rules' and Avicii and Rita Ora climb three places with their brilliant single 'Lonely Together'.

Further down on the chart, Stefflon Don and French Montana jump to Number 11 with 'Hurtin' Me', Chris & Kem enter the chart at Number 15 with their debut single 'Little Bit Leave It' and Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' leaps a big 13 places to Number 34.

Meanwhile, Shania Twain scores her first UK Number 1 album in 18 years with Now.

After a super close chart battle Wolf Alice settle for Number 2 with Visions of a Life, David Gilmore enters at Number 3 with Live at Pompeii, Ed Sheeran falls to Number 4 with ÷ and Demi Lovato debuts up at Number 5 with Tell Me You Love Me.

Tell Me You Love Me is Demi's first UK Top 5 album.

Miley Cyrus also makes a big splash on the chart with Younger Now at Number 8.

Check out this week's New Music: Round-Up to guess who will be lighting up the charts next week.

Words: Sam Prance

