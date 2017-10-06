Post Malone

Post Malone and 21 Savage Score Their First UK Number 1 Single

We can't get enough of the dynamic rappers...

Friday, October 6, 2017 - 18:13

After making a huge name for himself in the UK, US and all around the world with hit singles like 'White Iverson', 'Deja Vu' and 'Congratulations' plus his critically acclaimed debut album Stoney, Post Malone has just scored his first UK Number 1 single.

Not to mention, 21 Savage has too. The two artists' hit collaboration 'Rockstar' is the biggest single in the UK this week.

View the lyrics
Mm-mmm
Yeah, yeah
Mm-mmm
Yeah

My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it
Yeah, we made it

They was never friendly, yeah
Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah
And I know I sound dramatic, yeah
But I know I had to have it, yeah
For the money, I'm a savage, yeah
I be itching like a addict, yeah
I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah
But they didn't know me last year, yeah
Everyone wanna act like they important
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
But all that mean nothing when I saw my dog
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everyone counting on me, drop the ball
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everything costing like I'm at the bottom, yeah, yeah
If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky
How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?
Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side
Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes

My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it

I was patient, yeah, oh
I was patient, aye, oh
Now I can scream that we made it
Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations
Young nigga, young nigga, graduation
I pick up the rock and I ball, baby
I'm looking for someone to call, baby
But right now, I got a situation
Nothing but old Ben-Ben Franklins
Big rings, champagne
My life is like a ball game
But instead, I'm in the trap though
Pot so big, call it Super Bowl
Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls
Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post
Malone, I got a play on my phone, aye
You know what I'm on, aye
Huncho Houdini is gone, aye

My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it

Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Writer(s): Quavious Marshall, Adam Feeney, Austin Post, Leland Wayne, Louis Bell Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Post Malone and 21 Savage overtake Sam Smith who drops to Number 2 with his new single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 Camila Cabello rises to Number 3 with her third Top 40 hit this year 'Havana', Dua Lipa falls a place to Number 4 with her smash 'New Rules' and Avicii and Rita Ora climb three places with their brilliant single 'Lonely Together'. 

Further down on the chart, Stefflon Don and French Montana jump to Number 11 with 'Hurtin' Me', Chris & Kem enter the chart at Number 15 with their debut single 'Little Bit Leave It' and Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' leaps a big 13 places to Number 34.

Meanwhile, Shania Twain scores her first UK Number 1 album in 18 years with Now.

After a super close chart battle Wolf Alice settle for Number 2 with Visions of a Life, David Gilmore enters at Number 3 with Live at Pompeii, Ed Sheeran falls to Number 4 with ÷ and Demi Lovato debuts up at Number 5 with Tell Me You Love Me.

Tell Me You Love Me is Demi's first UK Top 5 album.

[Getty]

Miley Cyrus also makes a big splash on the chart with Younger Now at Number 8.

Check out this week's New Music: Round-Up to guess who will be lighting up the charts next week.

Words: Sam Prance

Post Malone

