A Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Show Could Be In The Pipeline

Pretty Little Liars might be on it's final few episodes but there is a glimmer of hope that we won't have to say farewell to our fave Rosewood gals just yet.

Yep, executive producer Marlene King, who is the woman we have to thank for seven seasons worth of scandalalous secrets admitted that a PLL spinoff is "definitely a possibility".

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's not a for sure thing, but there's some ideas swirling around out there," she added: "Everybody knows I love this world. I love to play in this world and I love these characters, so it would be fun to keep a few of them moving forward in their lives."

We need this to be confirmed as a thing ASAP because we're just not ready to let go.

Marlene kept her cards pretty close to her chest but when asked if she had certain character in mind for the spinoff she teased: "Yeah, but I'm not going to say just yet who those characters might be."

We're keeping everything crossed for this!