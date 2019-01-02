Pretty Little Liars Actor Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018

Shay Mitchell has opened up about experiencing a miscarriage in 2018 and has thanked her fans for their continued love and support.

The Pretty Little Liars actor took to Instagram to shed some light on the “hardships” she experienced last year, revealing that she felt compelled to tell her followers that not everything in life is as perfect as it seems on social-media.

When sharing her highlights of the year, the 31-year-old posted a heartbreaking image of a sonogram alongside the caption: “We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life.

“And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity. Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting.

She added: “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.

Shay then called for people to be more thoughtful with their words: “In the spirt of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together—in good times and in bad—and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

“So, for 2019, let’s all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient, and thoughtful with each other," she concluded. "This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope you that you agree."