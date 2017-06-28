Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 8 Questions That Were Answered In ‘Till DeAth Do Us PArt’

Well, this is it. The last ever episode of Pretty Little Liars has aired, and we are all now in a state of A.L (After Liars).

Whether you loved this episode and all of its insane twists and turns or are frantically tweeting all your leftover unanswered questions to I. Marlene King (WHAT DID MAYA KNOW?), you have to admit that this finale was everything PLL does best, and so much more.

Honestly, could any other TV show introduce us to an evil British twin at the eleventh hour and still make us say, ‘yep, sounds legit’? No.

So embrace the crazy, don your worst cockney accent (sorry Troian, I love you more than my own family, but come on) and let’s talk through 8 questions – some helpful, some not so much - that were answered in ‘Till DeAth Do Us PArt’…

1. Let’s just get this out of the way – Spencer’s twin is A.D

Turns out that after being separated at birth, Spencer’s twin Alex Drake (A.D, geddit?) got shipped off to London for a pretty hard life – and thanks to Wren, got pulled into some serious family drama.

Charlotte and her became close (they were half-sisters, after all), so when Charlotte was murdered, Alex wanted revenge. But even after eventually finding out that Mona was behind her death, Alex couldn’t let go of Spencer’s seemingly perfect life, and wanted it for herself, hence the double act and bouts of strange behaviour.

You know what, fair enough. Those are some classic villain motivations, and I’ll take that. However, should I feel this victimised that all of PLL’s recent villains have been British?

2. Wren and Spencer really were the ultimate OTP, but not in the way we thought

For anyone who wanted Wrencer to be canon, congrats on the tiny treat of seeing them together romantically – even if he was actually dating Alex. I’ll take what I can get.

3. Not only can Jenna smell blood, but she can also smell DNA apparently

It was probably fake Spencer’s chirpy demeanour that caught her attention, but considering she could smell Spencer’s blood in the blind school, you just know she’s got powers that none of us can fully comprehend.

4. The writers of this show really do love us

Between mentioning Aria’s infamous ugly cry and the wine moms talking about the night they got stuck in the basement, I was smiling like a lunatic. Who doesn’t love a little meta referencing?

5. Yes, Aria and Ezra really do manage to get married

Not even a dead-but-not-dead ex-girlfriend who was held hostage in a jungle could stop that. Alex nearly did the trick at the end there, though.

6. In fact, all the OG couples end up together in the end

Who could’ve seen that coming, eh? To be honest, I would’ve liked at least one Liar to end the series as an *independent woman* (even Mona has a fancy French man!) but whatever.

To be honest, if I was Spencer, I probably couldn’t forgive Toby for not figuring out the Twincer thing even after sleeping with her like three times. Yet when it comes to Spencer’s penchant for drawing in book margins, he figures it out? Poor.

7. Wren is the father of Emily and Alison’s babies

I know there was a lot to get through in this finale, but I feel like this was not discussed enough. Twincer literally gives one throwaway line about how the twins have Wren’s eyes? THAT IS A LOT OF INFORMATION TO DIGEST.

As someone who was a Wren fan from day one (even with the ‘hitting on 15-year-olds’ thing), this was actually super upsetting, not going to lie. What happened to the nice Wren who smuggled teenage Spencer alcohol in the pilot?

Meh. Have fun being a diamond, dude.

8. Mona was finally proven to be the greatest Liar of all

Forget all the mini answers, like that Patsy Cline was Charlotte’s favourite (hence her music popping up occasionally) or the fact that Sydney was blackmailed into the A-team for stealing from the bank she worked at – the best reveal we got at the end of the episode was that Mona Vanderwaal is a bloody goddess.

Everything she does in this finale is absolutely incredible, and we finally got to see the Mona we’ve deserved for the last few seasons.

She’s been criminally underused for YEARS, and if you’re a Mona fan, then this must’ve felt like all your Christmases had come at once.

Ignore that unnecessary ending with the spin-off wannabes, PLL should’ve ended with Mona maniacally sipping tea with her prisoners Mary and Alex Drake.

Was that real life or just a part of Mona’s incredible imagination? Who cares, all I know is that I would pay good money to become one of her dolls.

It’s been a wild ride. As the Liars would say, that’s immortality my darlings.

