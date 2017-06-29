Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars Showrunner Reveals A.D. Was Meant To Be Someone Entirely Different

All as I. Marlene King reveals Troian Bellisario suggested who A.D. should be three years ago.

Linds Foley
Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 10:50

Watch the Pretty Little Liars take our Pretty Little Quickfire Quiz...

If you're still reeling from both Troian Bellisario's English accent and the big A.D. reveal in the Pretty Little Liars series finale, you're in for an even bigger shock thanks to a revelation that the idenity of Ali, Emily, Spencer, Aria and Hanna's tormentor was actually originally meant to be someone totally different.

Obviously the below involves MAJOR SPOILERS, so don't read if you're worried about ruining the final twist for yourself.

Yep, as it turns out, A.D. was actually going to be Wren but difficulties getting actor Julian Morris down to set meant they ended up shaking up the storyline in a major way.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner I. Marlene King said: "Originally my mind was going to Wren as A.D., but we had to be realistic and there have been times when we really needed a character who wasn’t a series regular and we couldn’t get them on the show."

"We thought we had that actor for more days than we did," she adds, explaining that and some of the scenes that were written for him were ultimately cut for time.

"A lot of fans wanted it to be one of the Pretty Little Liars, but I could never justify that being true because the show was always about their unconditional friendship," King went on to explain. "That then sort of led to this idea of, well, if we make it a twin of one of the Pretty Little Liars, that’s sort of like making it a PLL, but ultimately, it makes more sense." 

Interestingly, since the big Game Over finale aired, fans have dug up an old interview which reveals that Troian actually gave King the idea for Spencer's evil twin three years ago after reading PLL fan theories online, but at the time the idea wasn't taken seriously.

Back at PaleyFest in 2014, King was asked her favourite fan theory and replied: "Troian sent me a theory the other day that I thought was amazing, and it was so well thought out. It was that Spencer has a twin, and that person is A. When I read through all of the information the person delved out, I thought 'Oh my gosh, this is a really well thought out plan, and it's kind of a good one.'"

But whatever you made of the big twist involving Alex Drake, there's no denying that it's been the conversation this week and all the theorising from fans means that Pretty Little Liars is not the most tweeted about episode of 2017 thanks to more that 1.7million tweets it sparked globally.

The only PLL episode that ever performed better was the 2015 midseason finale where Charlotte DiLaurentis was revealed as Uber A.

