The Single Most Complained About Pretty Little Liars Storyline Of All Time Might Surprise You

The final ever episode of Pretty Little Liars is seriously imminent and while we are still keeping all our fingers (and toes) crossed that this isn't goodbye to our fave Rosewood residents for good, Marlene King has revealed one particular farewell left fans absolutely raging.

According to the shows executive producer (AKA the mastermind behind all those juicy storylines) viewers were downright pissed at Maya's death and many even penned ways to write her back into the show.

Marlene told Vulture: "Probably the biggest reaction we got from fans that stayed for a while was Maya," she added: "People sent us pens to write her back into the story. Fans are still very passionate about that story line."

The fans' reaction to the storyline wasn't enough to bring Maya back, however Marlene did admit that sometimes viewers reactions do have a smidge of an impact over the shows direction.

"I would say Twitter is probably the most influential feedback that myself and most of the writers would get as well," said the showrunner.

She added: "I do think that when you see how passionate fans get about certain things or story lines and couples, it definitely influences how you tackle breaking the season, because you want to make sure that fans stay happy. It probably wouldn’t change the outcome of the mystery, but it probably would change the outcome of a couple being endgame."

Ultimately though, what Marlene says goes: "my goal has always been to stay true to what my vision of the show is."

Soz Maya fans!