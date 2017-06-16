Pretty Little Liars

The Single Most Complained About Pretty Little Liars Storyline Of All Time Might Surprise You

Fans were furious with this one.

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 16:16

The final ever episode of Pretty Little Liars is seriously imminent and while we are still keeping all our fingers (and toes) crossed that this isn't goodbye to our fave Rosewood residents for good, Marlene King has revealed one particular farewell left fans absolutely raging.

According to the shows executive producer (AKA the mastermind behind all those juicy storylines) viewers were downright pissed at Maya's death and many even penned ways to write her back into the show.

Marlene told Vulture: "Probably the biggest reaction we got from fans that stayed for a while was Maya," she added: "People sent us pens to write her back into the story. Fans are still very passionate about that story line."

The fans' reaction to the storyline wasn't enough to bring Maya back, however Marlene did admit that sometimes viewers reactions do have a smidge of an impact over the shows direction.

#FBF to hanging w the ladies. @shaymitchell @sashapieterse27 #emisonfeels ❤❤❤

#FBF to hanging w the ladies. @shaymitchell @sashapieterse27 #emisonfeels ❤❤❤

A post shared by Marlene King (@imarleneking) on

"I would say Twitter is probably the most influential feedback that myself and most of the writers would get as well," said the showrunner. 

She added: "I do think that when you see how passionate fans get about certain things or story lines and couples, it definitely influences how you tackle breaking the season, because you want to make sure that fans stay happy. It probably wouldn’t change the outcome of the mystery, but it probably would change the outcome of a couple being endgame."

Netflix

Ultimately though, what Marlene says goes: "my goal has always been to stay true to what my vision of the show is." 

Soz Maya fans!

Latest News

Happy Birthday Ariana – An Ode to the Dangerous Woman

Khloe Kardashian's Surprise Birthday Party Looked Absolutely Unreal

Everything You Need To Know About Live YouTuber Studded Event, HelloWorld

The Single Most Complained About Pretty Little Liars Storyline Of All Time Might Surprise You

Whitney: Can I Be Me

Whitney: Can I Be Me EXCLUSIVE Clip Commentary With Director Nick Broomfield

Lorde Scores Her First US No. 1 Album

Marnie Simpson Is In A Single AF Love Triangle With Casey Johnson and Elliot Crawford

Jeremy Corbyn's Speech Pulled One Of The Biggest Crowds At Glastonbury 2017

Marnie Simpson Admits She Already Fancies Casey Johnson

A Grown Man Was A Flower Girl At His Cousins Wedding And It Was Incredible

Stephanie Davis Hits Out At Marnie Simpson For 'Below The Belt' Comments About Lewis Bloor

Farrah Abraham Calls Casey Johnson A D***head After The Single AF Cast Meet For The First Time

Kendall Jenner Bought North West The Cutest Birthday Present Ever

Doom

Doom In VR Will Freak You The F*ck Out

Binky Felstead Just Revealed The Name of Her New Baby Girl And It's The Cutest

Ever Oasis

This New Nintendo Game Is Basically A Cross Between The Sims And Animal Crossing

Pokemon Sun And Moon

This New Pokemon Sun and Moon Giveaway Will Give You Free Mega Evolutions Now!

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Elliot Crawford Do The Chapstick Challenge

Science Says That Sleeping In On Weekends Could Make You Thinner

More From Pretty Little Liars

The Single Most Complained About Pretty Little Liars Storyline Of All Time Might Surprise You

A Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Show Could Be In The Pipeline

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 13 Things We Learned From ‘Choose Or Lose’

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 17 Things We Learned From ‘Driving Miss Crazy’

TV Shows

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 16 Things We Learned From ‘The Glove That Rocks The Cradle’

TV Shows

This PLL Fan Theory Seems To Solve Who's Behind Aria's Creepy FaceTime Calls

TV Shows

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 17 Things We Learned From ‘In The Eye Abides The Heart’

TV Shows

16 Times 'A' Was Actually The Hero Of Pretty Little Liars

TV Shows

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 14 Things We Learned From ‘Power Play’

TV Shows

The Most Utterly Ridiculously Mental Things That Have Ever Happened On PLL

TV Shows

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 12 Things We Learned From ‘Hold Your Piece’

TV Shows

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 13 Things We Learned From ‘These Boots Were Made For Stalking’

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Lifts The Lid On Her Sizzling Sex Life With Stephen Bear

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Zahida Allen Shares Shocking Image Of Busted Lip After Becoming Embroiled In Fight

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Towie’s Megan McKenna Has Pete Wicks ‘Under Her Thumb’ According To James Lock

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE