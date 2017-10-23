PRETTYMUCH

PRETTYMUCH Perform Amazing Renditions of 'Redbone' and 'Would You Mind' for MTV Push

These guys are so talented...

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 17:31

If you're looking for a new boyband to obsess over, look no further. PRETTYMUCH are the next big thing. From first-class harmonies to incredible dance moves, Brandon, Zion, Nick, Edwin and Austin have got it all. Oh and their music is brilliant.

The boys dropped by MTV to perform their debut single 'Would You Mind' and a cover of Childish Gambino's 'Redbone'.

'Would You Mind' is a sublime old-school bop with a modern twist and the boys really bring it to life live.

Not only does each member of the group have vocals for days but they also each possess a natural charisma that will take them really far. Not to mention, their choreography is next level and it's a fresh update from that of previous boy bands.

Seriously, their talent knows no bounds!

That's not all though. The 'Teacher' singers can also master a great cover.

Avoiding the cliches of male groups gone by, PRETTYMUCH chose to perform a live rendition of a contemporary track. The boys' decided to take on Childish Gambino's slow-burning hit single 'Redbone' and it's safe to say that we're obsessed.

All five of them do the track justice and then some!

Getty Images

All five boys also dropped by MTV to let us know a bit more about each other.

You can watch all the interviews with each PRETTYMUCH member below!

We cannot wait to see what these boys do next!

Words: Sam Prance

